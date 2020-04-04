Silvio Rodríguez and his farewell to Luis Eduardo Aute: Without your heartbeat | EFE

Without your heartbeat it is being a trend in social networks, why ?, because this is one of the greatest successes of singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute, who has lost his life.

He shared this success with Silvio Rodríguez, with whom the song by Aute is most remembered and the singer could not fail to offer a few parting words for his partner in music.

Rodríguez demonstrated before the unfortunate news in his account of Twitter, where he wished the Spanish singer-songwriter to rest in peace and shared a fragment of the success that they reaped together.

Luis Eduardo Aute

QE.P.D

“So terrible is hatred

that you don’t even dare to show me your contempt,

but don’t listen to me,

What happens to me is that this world I do not understand. ”https://t.co/szX6sxylut

– Silvio Rodríguez (@FrasesSilvio)

April 4, 2020

Luis Eduardo Aute QE.P.D, wrote the singer.

After those brief but heartfelt words, Silvio Rodríguez He shared a part of Without Your Heartbeat, where he points out that he does not understand this world.

So terrible is the hatred that you don’t even dare to show me your contempt, but don’t listen to me, what happens to me is that this world I don’t understand.

Luis Eduardo Aute lost his life at the age of 76 in Madrid, he was retired from music due to health problems, but he never left his followers.