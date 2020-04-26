In the best classic and rustic style, the Pacaembu Stadium celebrates its 80th anniversary this Monday. Responsible for giving voice to the great moments of the Paulo Machado de Carvalho Municipal Stadium, Silvio Luiz, from “Rede TV!”, And André Henning, from “Esporte Interativo” were invited to remember emotions experienced in the broadcast booths. For Henning, the passion for the place came before journalism.

– When my father was an international correspondent, he must have been about 5 years old, I wondered what Pacaembu would be like through the narrations. It has a more than special charm. The most charming stadium in São Paulo and an important page of São Paulo football. The fans arriving at Charles Miller, all gathering there, looking for a place, arriving at the last minute. I interviewed many fans there and it is very remarkable both as a supporter and professional.

For Silvio Luiz, there is no other: only Pelé was important when it comes to history at Pacaembu (Photo: Reproduction)

Pacaembu turns 80 this Monday (Bruno Fernandes / Fotoarena / Palmeiras Press Release)

At the age of 85, much of the life of the historical narrator Silvio Luiz was broadcast in the radio booths of Pacaembu. Between striking games and idols, Silvio nails the greatest ace he saw at the stadium: “Pelé, only he matters”.

He also says that the scene of ex-left-back Alfredo Ramos, ex-São Paulo, with a fracture exposed in a game between São Paulo and Corinthians, in 1957, was the main image that remained in his memory.

-My memory was when the scoreboard was on the acoustic shell and, for each team goal, a yellow flag went up on the side of the team’s locker room. There is no better place to watch a football match. The big shit was that they made the acoustic shell.

Inaugurated in 1940, Pacaembu was seen as one of the most modern in South America with its capacity for 70 thousand people. Marked in the minds of many fans, the “Paca”, located in the central area of ​​the city of São Paulo, impresses for its acoustics and originality.

According to the “EI” narrator, although he kept memories in journalism, the strongest ones stem from his childhood.

Pacaembu was considered the most modern in 1940 (Photo: Reproduction)

– My story with Pacaembu is much more sentimental than emotional. Although the first title that I narrated, still on the radio, was a São Paulo Junior Football Cup, where Corinthians was champion over Nacional – he said, and finished:

– I have the feeling of listening to Osmar Santos on the radio. In 90% of the games I heard with Osmar narrating, when I lived outside São Paulo, I was listening to AM with him describing Pacaembu: “The goal from the gates of Charles Miller square. The flags are flying, the fans are close by of the toboggan “. It is more sentimental than professional. It is in 90% of my radio memories, as a listener, that made me choose sports journalism.

For the commemorative date, the THROW! summoned a series of stars responsible for giving voice to the emotions experienced there. Milton Leite, Gustavo Villani, from “Globo”, Silvio Luiz, from “RedeTV!”, André Henning, from “Esporte Interativo”, Penidão, from “Rádio Globo RJ”, and Oscar Ulisses, from “Rádio Globo SP”, were elected to tell the mysteries of the charming stadium and comment on their remarkable moments in Pacaembu.

