Sílvio Guindane was working on the new season of The Division when the pandemic stopped recording. Brazil slowed, if not stopped. Six weeks ago – this is the seventh – he has fulfilled social isolation. He has taken the opportunity to play a new project, to which he is completely delivered – the adaptation, for the theater, of Awakening Time, the book by Dr. Oliver Sacks that became a film with Robin Williams and Robert De Niro. It is not the only experiment of the Guindane genre. He has already transformed Women’s Perfume into a successful piece. It is full of expectation.

“You know Perfume better than I do. The Italian original (by Dino Risi, with Vittorio Gassman, who won as the best actor at the Cannes Film Festival), the remake with Al Pacino (who won the Oscar). We traveled all over Brazil with the play was crazy, we were still playing. ” The “we were” includes Pedro Brício and Walter Lima Jr., who adapted with him (and the second directed), plus Gabriela Duarte and Eduardo Melo. Guindane jokes that he was thinking about making the boy, but it took so long to raise the production that he ended up doing the military, Fausto.

Awakening time will now be even longer, and more comprehensive. The film is inspired by the book in which Dr. Sacks narrates his human and social experiment. Neurologist, he used a new drug to revive lethargic encephalitis patients suffering from a sleeping sickness. “The film is very strong and the book is even more so. These people lived trapped in an inner dream world, half a dream, half a nightmare. The rare waking moments were accompanied by distress, anguish.” The film focuses on the doctor’s relationship with a patient. “But I think of something very ambitious, I want to rebuild the clinic on stage with its patients, each one with its own singularity. It will be a show with many actors.”

Guindane managed to travel with Perfume de Mulher because it was a show with a reduced cast. Another cast so extensive, with 18 people on the scene, will be more complicated, will require resources, logistics, but that will be later. For now he reviews the text. “I can’t get enough of trying to improve, I think about the squad. I already had partnerships triggered, but now everything has been delayed, we will have scheduling problems.” Guindane separated from filmmaker Júlia Rezende, with whom he lived for more than ten years. “But we are still best friends. Julia will always be super important to me. She is my son’s mother.”

He stood out as a boy in Murilo Salles’ film, Thus Are Born the Angels, 1996. He grew up in the public eye, became a man, father – of João, 2 years old. He admits that fatherhood has given him another perspective. “It gave me maturity, today I feel like I’m another guy.” The change appears in the interpretation itself. Delegate Mendonça of A Division is the product of this new phase. The film and the season are available on GloboPlay.

The anti-kidnapping division of the police. Two antagonistic policemen. What transgresses with corruption but redeems itself, Santiago, played by Erom Cordeiro. The righteous, Mendonça, who steps on the ball when placing himself above the law. The film is good, the actors are exceptional. “We won great reviews, the public approved.” It is a different footprint than that of Elite Squad. “For sure. Vicente Amorim (the director) has always worked with two products, for TV and cinema. He always wanted to humanize the characters, but he never made us heroes in the eyes of the public. The new season continues from the end of the film, Santiago arrested , Mendonça having to deal with the world of politics, which he loathes. “

Guindane has another series on Globo, Segunda Chamada, in which he plays a public school teacher. Professor, delegate – Guindane has managed to escape the stereotype of the representation of the black in the Brazilian audiovisual, but in more than 20 years of career he knows well how daily racism is. “I have no problem, but I like it a lot when race is not decisive, and the role could be played by a white actor. The protagonist of the black actor is rare, and in a character who is not poor or favela”, he reflects.

Its pace is intense. He works a lot, even small roles in comedies. Why? “I think I do it to test myself. I refuse a lot, a lot more than you think, but I like to work on my actor tools, see how far I can go. Comedy is serious, it’s like making tragedy. And it attracts me because it’s difficult, there is a timing there that is not easy, brô. Either you set the tone, or you chipped. There is nothing worse than the boring comedy. ” All these years, Guindane has been friends with Murilo Salles. “I joke that he is one of my cinema parents, with (José) Joffily, (Antônio) Pitanga. We always talked about him adapting (Luiz Alfredo) Garcia-Roza, until Murilo told me, at a dinner party: ‘ I can only do it if it is with you ‘. Well, let’s do it. A policeman, but not with Espinosa, but with his assistant, Welber, who is not from Copacabana, but from the periphery, like me, who was born in Baixada Fluminense. a nice story, and Murilo is a great director. I put the greatest faith. “

See the trailer for The Division:

