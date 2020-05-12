A command of eight armed people entered the small town of Chakama, Kilifi County, Kenya, on November 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Aid worker Silvia Romano had been working near there for three months. Someone betrayed her and reported that she lived without protection and could be valuable. The assailants were Kenyan criminals, but the expedition leader was a 31-year-old Somali man named Adhan Omar, a member of the Islamist terrorist group Al Shabab (first linked to Al Qaeda and then to ISIS). They put her on a motorcycle and set out on a four-week trip to the first hideout of the six where she would live for the next 18 months in Somalia. On Sunday, after a complex negotiation by the Italian secret services, he landed at the Ciampino airport (Rome) already free. She did so covered in a green hijab and a Somali robe. Her name is Aisha now and she is Muslim.

Silvia Romano went to Kenya as a cooperator with the NGO Africa Milele when she was 23 years old. The Italian press describes her as a rather conservative and Catholic woman. The day they kidnapped her, Romano began a trip to Somalia, in the middle of the civil war. One of the bikes broke halfway. She and her captors walked for days. He became ill, had very high fevers. Word spread in Italy that he was dead. The secret services began looking for her convinced that she was still in Kenya. But by now he was already in the first hiding place. Always in places in urban centers, as perceived by external noise.

The first month was spent crying. The rest, she said, was always alone. His jailers appeared to give him food and what he needed, and their faces were covered. The conversion, according to this first version, was “totally free” and came through an intense reading of the Koran, which the terrorists provided him on a computer without Internet access. In Italian and Arabic, the language in which he learned words. He also asked for a pad and pencil where he wrote a diary that helped him get through the days (the document was kept by the terrorists) and reach half his captivity.

The negotiation of the Italian secret services, aided by their Turkish counterparts (with great influence in the area), was taking shape already in those days and Romano recorded a video explaining that it was fine. It was the first of three that rolled until Friday, May 8, he stepped on the Italian Embassy in Mogadishu before flying to Rome. No one doubts that the Italian Government, as it has almost always done in these cases, has paid a number of several zeros.

Liberation was initially a burst of collective happiness in Italy. But the images of his arrival at the airport wearing a hijab and the announcement of his conversion generated a political and media riot about the authenticity of the story and the psychological impact that captivity could have had. On Sunday afternoon, in a four-hour statement to the Rome anti-terror prosecutor, she had to deny that she was pregnant or had married one of the terrorists. He also repeated that he was not a victim of physical or psychological violence. “It was a free decision,” he launched.

The truth, say those who have gone through something like this, is now yours alone. But it is difficult to speak of freedom in conditions of this type, says Domenico Quirico, a journalist for La Stampa and an expert on African issues and Islamist terrorism. He was kidnapped twice. The second spent five months in Libya in the hands of a branch of ISIS. “The margin of freedom is non-existent. Many things may be happening within itself. But you only have the freedom to breathe and trust to be alive one more minute. You build an artificial identity because the situation is “, points to the phone.

Quirico remembers that conversion to Islam is a rite that is always offered to the kidnapped person, who crosses a psychological terrain conducive to accepting it. “They offered it to me. As a prisoner it may seem to you a way of salvation. If you are a Muslim, the treatment may be different. It is a strong temptation. And the offer they make is sincere. Winning a soul is an extraordinary victory, more than a million euros ”, he points out.

Romano arrived yesterday at his house in Milan. In the Casoretto, the neighborhood of his family, he had a welcome in style. But the media expectation, which will soon transform into political discussion, will not stop. Insults and threats have started on the networks. Also on the front pages of newspapers on the right: We have freed a Muslim or Silvia, the ungrateful. He will live under a police escort for some time. Full freedom has not yet come.

The key to money and Turkish aid

The release of aid worker Silvia Romano has been the result of a long negotiation between the terrorists and the Italian secret services. But the participation of her Turkish counterparts, who photographed the newly released aid worker in a bulletproof vest with the flag of his country, has opened another wound with the opposition in Italy. Also the fact that, as the Corriere della Sera points out, a ransom has been paid. League leader Matteo Salvini criticized money being given to “a terrorist organization that has killed hundreds of people.” His ultra partner, Brothers of Italy, protested the mediation of Turkey. Massimo Gregoretti, one of his exponents, wrote on his social networks that Italy will now have “one more Muslim and four million euros less.” Had to delete it.

