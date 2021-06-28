Silvia Pinal’s health alert She was admitted to the hospital today! | Instagram

In the last hours, it became known that the actress Silvia Pinal is hospitalized in a clinic in Mexico City, as reported this morning through the morning program of “Come the joy“.

The news has alarmed the entire artistic community to learn that the leading actress, Silvia Pinal would have entered a clinic, it was the journalist Flor Rubio, who gave more details of this news through the broadcast.

Previously, Alejandra Guzmán, would have shared last Sunday an image in which she is shown hugging and kissing the “Diva of the Mexican Cinema“, who is currently hospitalized for a problem with blood pressure, revealed.

In the #VLA #Show Zone we inform you that the information that Silvia Pinal is hospitalized allegedly due to a blood pressure problem # MiLunesSerá has transpired.

After this news broke, the production of the program would be locating her very early.

Sylvia Pasquel later clarified this news with Javier Poza, it was the 89-year-old actress’s own daughter who communicated with the journalist through her private cell phone. There he explained that indeed his mother, who also considers her “a pioneer of musical comedy theater” is in the hospital.

Apparently, there is nothing to worry about, according to what Pasquel revealed, is that her mother went for routine exams and ruled out any health problems, something that surely the fans expect and ask for her health.

We hope that Doña Silvia Pinal is well, I want to believe that it is also a matter that has to do with her age, so any symptoms related to this, it is better to be checked by a specialist and taken to a hospital where her condition can be monitored.

Unfortunately, a few days ago, false rumors alarmed about the state of the Mexican actress, business community, politician and producer when on June 18 Sylvia Pasquel came out to deny that her mother had lost her life.

According to false news they indicated that “Doña Silvia” mother of Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandra and Luis Enríque Guzmán would have left due to her poor health, so it was the eldest daughter of the histrionic who shared a painful message.

Friends, what a shame I have to make this video to deny what is circulating in the networks, about the departure of Mrs. Silvia Pinal; This is not true, my mother is perfectly healthy.

The also television and theater actress, Pasquel assured that at that time Silvia Pinal was reunited with her granddaughter Stephanie Salas and great-granddaughters Michelle and Camila celebrating the birthday of the “influencer”.

As will be remembered, a couple of weekends ago, Silvia Pinal was captured at the birthday celebration of her great-granddaughter Michelle Salas, who traveled from Spain to Mexico to celebrate her 32nd anniversary with the Pinal Dynasty.

He is currently celebrating his birthday with his great-granddaughter Michelle and Camila, and Stephanie, they are all together in a restaurant eating and celebrating. Sylvia Pasquel commented.

So she flatly dismissed the rumors, assuring that she was more beautiful and healthy than ever.