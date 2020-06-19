Silvia Pinal’s doctor reveals if he will be able to walk again after a delicate hip operation | Instagram

The doctor who treats the actress Silvia Pinal reveals details about her health after suffering the tremendous fall caused by the hip surgery that she underwent a few days ago.

The morning of last Monday, June 7, the doctor Durazo gave an interview to the program « Venga la Alegría » where he revealed how the actress has evolved Silvia Pinal after her thunderous fall and hip fracture that led to the surgery she underwent in days past.

It may interest you Silvia Pinal lives among the garbage, her son exposes her and indicates guilty

Reveal if you can walk again

The specialist explained during an interview to the program « Venga la Alegría » how the evolution of the actress after the surgical procedure to which she was subjected.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

So he confirmed that the first actress Mexican has had a very good response to her delicate operation and fortunately she even walks.

He is walking unaided by the walker at home, « said the doctor.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Durazo assures that the actress, Mrs. SilviaYou will soon be able to return to your normal activities, albeit with some care for your age.

Between 3 and 5 weeks begin to take her normal life … she will be able to integrate gradually into the life she had, « he added.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It should be remembered that the past April 23rd, the histrionic suffered a terrible fall inside her home, which led to her being transferred to the Angeles Interlomas Hospital in an emergency. It happened around 4:00 p.m., her daughter explained. Sylvia Pasquel to RadioFormula.

My mom is delicate not serious. You know how my mom is, laughing, in a good mood, we joke.

He added that in the hospital « They all did tests to see if her organs were OK and if she had the possibility of having an operation. »

What we ask for is blood OR negative; the hospital requires you to get blood donors not because my mom is in danger, it is just a hospital procedure. The actress’s daughter ended.

You can also read Silvia Pinal leaves the operating room after suffering a tremendous fall

Today, fortunately, her evolution has been favorable and the actress has shown everyone the great cheer up that he has for life what he made clear with his excellent attitude and that a few days after his surgery he was already giving interviews, an applause for the great actress.