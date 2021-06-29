Silvia Pinal was not hospitalized, Sylvia Pasquel clarifies rumors

Silvia Pinal’s health worried her fans again after it was reported this morning that the actress was hospitalized. According to reports from the journalist Blonde Flower, from the program Venga la Alegría, the matriarch of the Pinal Dynasty was admitted on Sunday night to a hospital in Mexico City. Information that Sylvia Pasquel, daughter of Pinal, denied.

© @ laguzmanmx This Sunday, Alejandra Guzmán published a photo with her mother, Silvia Pinal

“Regarding the information that my mom is in the hospital, it is only to perform some routine exams. Everything is fine. Thank you, ”said the Mexican actress in a chat group with several journalists, as explained in the Mexican program Sale el Sol.

In the morning Silvia was said to have been hospitalized due to complications with her blood pressure. Other reporters explained that, although she was admitted to the hospital, it was not something serious or that would endanger the life of the 89-year-old actress.

Silvia Pinal’s family love

This Sunday afternoon, Alejandra Guzmán published a photograph with her mother, in which both appear calm after placing eyelashes. “I always keep learning from you💖 #familia #amor #mama”, wrote the singer who is also Enrique Guzmán’s daughter.

© @ michellesalasbMichelle Salas celebrated her 32nd birthday with her great-grandmother

Just a few days ago, the actress celebrated the 32nd birthday of her great-granddaughter Michelle Salas. The daughter of Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel invited Doña Silvia Pinal to a restaurant in the south of Mexico City to sing and toast to life. A family afternoon in which both were very happy.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.