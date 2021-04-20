Silvia Pinal supports Frida Sofía

Silvia Pinal showed all her support for her granddaughter, Frida sofia, who in recent days has been the center of attention after reporting abuse by his grandfather, Enrique Guzman. Through a statement issued through her representatives, the Mexican actress not only regretted the situation that overwhelms her family, but also broke the silence to send all her love to Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter.

“As always, I am grateful for the concern and interest that they show in good faith for me, the current moment of confusion, uncertainty and misunderstandings that have been created by a media culture that is not always truthful, it deserves that I express myself in this regard,” Silvia began her release.

“Thanks to Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real, always hoping to help vulnerable women, many times I exposed true stories on television that pressed my heart, these heartbreaking reviews further sensitized my condition as a mother, issues that result being very hard and difficult in our society and that they are not immune to any Mexican family, I am not indifferent to what happens within my family bosom. Frida your grandmother loves you intensely and we need each other ”, he pointed out.

Despite the distance, Silvia highlighted the love she has for her granddaughter and asked her to resolve the situation in family privacy. “With the years of experience and the love I have for life, I have followed your words punctually, give me the opportunity to hug you and show you that I am there for you at all times, let’s solve this together and away from the media, as usual it has been us, from unity and respect ”, he asked Frida Sofía.

A woman at the head of her family

Over the years, Silvia Pinal has faced countless rumors and family situations that over time remain a rumor; likewise, there are still others that require your full attention and strength to mend them and keep your family together and happy. This time was no exception.

Finally, he again requested the support of the press to keep family matters away from the cameras. “I urge the media to respect this difficult time that I am living, as the matriarch of this family, my only intention is to seek from the proposal, dialogue and responsibility, the link that is needed to resolve any type of disagreement. For your attention, thank you very much”.

