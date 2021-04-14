Silvia Pinal sends a message to Frida Sofía – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

A week has passed since the confessions of Frida Sofía began to be revealed, who in a crude interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter recounted aspects of her past, her childhood and the terrible moments she suffered growing up.

And it is that Enrique Guzmán’s granddaughter narrated through tears that her grandfather had allegedly “groped her” since she was five years old, a fact that generated a trauma and that constitutes a crime for which, at 30, the heir to the dynasty It is evaluating whether it will sue criminally since with the recent modifications to the law, the abuse has not prescribed.

Who had remained on the sidelines of the information is the matriarch of the clan, the grandmother Silvia Pinal, since various voices assured that the emblematic actress of the national cinema was being cared for by her relatives so as not to expose herself to the news and as a consequence see her health diminished by the impact.

It was announced that Pinal was in her Acapulco apartment, away from the bustle of television and the media, so she would supposedly be in “a bubble” and oblivious to the scandal that erupted around her controversial family.

Now, the office of the theater producer also released a statement with her position, where she shows that her experience in carrying out dramatic projects has made her aware of social problems, so she is no stranger to the drama exposed by the daughter of “The queen of rock”:

“Here are a few words from C. Silvia Pinal: As always, I am grateful for the concern and interest that in good faith they show for me, the current moment of confusion, uncertainty and misunderstandings that have been created by a media culture that is not always truthful. , it deserves to express myself about it. Now, in this sense I specify the following:

Thanks to Woman, Real Life Cases, always hoping to help vulnerable women, many times I exposed true stories on television that pressed my heart, these heartbreaking reviews made my condition as a mother even more sensitive, topics that turn out to be very hard and difficult in our society and they are not immune to any Mexican family, I am not indifferent to what happens within my family, “said the so-called” last diva “, 89 years old.

Pinal sent her granddaughter a message of support and endorsed her affection by inviting her to approach her to discuss the intricate issue that has taken over the show plans, but this time in the intimacy of the family bosom to discuss it in private:

“Frida, your grandmother loves you intensely and we need each other. With the years of experience and the love that I have for life, I have punctually followed your words, give me the opportunity to hug you and show you that I am there for you at all times, let’s solve this together and away from the media, as we always have. it was us, from unity and respect ”.

Meanwhile, the veteran actress addressed the media asking them to respect the delicate issue that exists within one of the most popular families in the Latin American artistic environment, ensuring that she will seek to resolve “any type of disagreement”:

“I urge the media to respect this difficult time that I am living, as the matriarch of this family, my only intention is to seek from the proposal, dialogue and responsibility, the link that is needed to resolve any type of disagreement. Thank you very much for your attention ”, concluded the actress in the expected message released to the press.