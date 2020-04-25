The 88-year-old actress’s son detailed some sanitary measures they took during hospitalization

Silvia Pinal He is recovering satisfactorily from the hip operation that was performed yesterday, after a fracture he suffered on Thursday from a fall.

“Thank God it went very well, they are going to take her to recovery. We do not know how many days he will be here (in the hospital), it all depends on how he is improving but we can now breathe easy“Her son said in an interview Luis Enrique Guzmán.

The 88-year-old actress was injured when she stumbled in her bedroom and due to the pain, she was taken to a hospital in the Interlomas area where she was diagnosed with a femur fracture.

Yesterday, the protagonist of ‘Viridiana’ was surgically intervened by the specialist in orthopedics and traumatology, Alberto Durazo, who years ago operated on Alejandra Guzmán for the health problems that arose after an aesthetic procedure that was performed in 2009.

“She entered at 5:00 p.m. (in the operating room), more or less, but because they had to prepare her and the pieces and others for orthopedics, but it was very fast (the operation)Added his son.

Guzmán He told hours before a television broadcast that it was not a high risk operation and that Pinal I could start having mobility from today.

Due to the health crisis due to the coronavirus, her son was the only one authorized to accompany the actress, while her daughters Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzmán they were in Acapulco and Huatulco, respectively.

“The doctor does not want anyone who has come from outside to be with her, with all this coronavirus they do not want anyone who could represent a contagion danger to come near“

And he detailed: “Visits are forbidden, at home, in the hospital, everything, obviously for everything we are experiencing, but really it is very sad that I can not even be with her. Fortunately he is with my brother because my sister could not go either, she cannot get a plane“He shared Pasquel in interview.

Just in February, Pinal She was hospitalized for a bladder infection, and a year ago she suffered from severe pneumonia that kept her in the hospital for several days.

.