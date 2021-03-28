Silvia Pinal receives vaccine against Covid-19 in Tlalmanalco – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The first actress Silvia Pinal went this Wednesday morning to the Volcanoes region to receive the vaccine against Covid-19.

The award-winning actress “Ariel” arrived at the center of Tlalmanalco in a wheelchair, accompanied by two nurses and a young man.

Relatives of older adults, who were at the vaccination headquarters in the area, were surprised to see La Pinal arrive, who was trained like everyone else waiting to receive the Sinovac antigen.



Local government personnel reported that even though the artist does not have her domicile in the municipality, those responsible for the module authorized her to be given the dose to avoid contracting the disease.

They added that the local government decided to serve citizens of other localities, as long as they arrived with wheelchairs or a cane.

Officials noted that the actress did not receive any special treatment due to her status as a national movie star, who was treated with respect and kindness like all adults over 60 who came to get vaccinated.

After waiting her turn and once she was vaccinated, the actress was transferred in a wheelchair to the vehicle in which she arrived.

Tlalmanalco is one of the five municipalities in the Volcanoes Region, where the coronavirus vaccination day began, after the federal government sent 6,609 doses of the Chinese biological SinoVac.