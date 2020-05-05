Silvia Pinal reacts to the scandal between Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía | Instagram

The matriarch of the Pinal dynasty, Doña Silvia, manifested herself before the great scandal that currently surrounds her daughter, Alejandra Guzmán and Frida sofia.

The first actress, Silvia Pinal, He spoke for the cameras of the program “De Primera Mano” and addressed the issue that has once again sparked the controversy between his daughter and granddaughter.

It may interest you Silvia Pinal: He is immortal, followers point out after appearing after risky surgery

In this regard, the actress She was questioned if she has been able to talk to her daughter, rock singer Alejandra Guzmán, about the differences she has with Frida sofia, to which he answered forcefully.

I don’t get into that, I don’t get into those things because they become very personal to me.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Also, the actress who pointed out was unaware that the singer Enrique Guzmán (his ex-partner) had already given his opinion on the subject, he expressed:

Ah geez, he did not know that, but if he has already got into an opinion, well, let him continue to think.

It is worth mentioning that the star of the screens has tried to stay as far away as possible from the war of declarations that the singer’s daughter started in the past 2019.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Silvia Pinal, has been characterized by maintaining a certain discretion and staying out of the problems that are aired in his family, at least before the cameras.

In recent days, after her admission to the hospital due to a sharp fall in her home, the actress points spoke to Frida sofia During his stay at the hospital, however, he did not detail whether it was before or after the new scandal with which he has faced his mother.

He spoke to me, but many days ago, the legendary actress finished.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

As to Enrique Guzmángrandfather of Frida sofia exploded against her in days past and through a telephone interview conducted by the “Ventaneando” media, insulted her granddaughter after crossing her out as “Pend% & $.” as he stated forcefully “it is the only thing he has done for a long time”.

You can also read Frida Sofía, they attack her in full interview for criticism of Alejandra Guzmán

The singer He pointed out that for him his granddaughter is already a lost case since the times he has tried to approach and talk to her, he exposes everything on social networks because the only thing he seeks is to attract attention, he said.

.