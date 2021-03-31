Silvia Pinal plans to return to the theater after being vaccinated against Covid – Noticias, Deportes, Gossip, Columnas

Doña Silvia Pinal has already been immunized with the second dose against Covid-19 in Tlalmanalco, State of Mexico, so she was calmer and safer to go to work. The actress also feels serene because her daughter Alejandra Guzmán has already tested negative for the virus that has kept her isolated from her family to avoid infecting her mother especially.

Upon arrival at his home in El Pedregal in Mexico City aboard a truck, he said he felt fine and had no reactions to the vaccine. “It is already my second vaccination, I am already leaving, I am doing very well and it is not that I went there, we were seeing things from other businesses, that is why I was there, but nothing more,” he told JDS.

He clarified that he did it in the State of Mexico by chance, thanks to the fact that he was reviewing some work issues, “and from then on they put me in the vaccine,” he smiled.

Regarding Alejandra Guzmán, he added that he visited her at home. “Yesterday she came, she was with me for a little while, but then she walks poorly from one place to another and so am I.”

After the run-over approach that her granddaughter Frida Sofía had with Alejandra Guzmán through a phone call on the television program Despierta América in the United States, with which the representative of the rocker did not agree, Silvia Pinal said she was happy, More because they both spoke when Alejandra continued to heal from coronavirus.

“If there are pleasant steps, how good, it is normal it is his mother, they are mother and daughter and if (Alejandra’s manager) did not like it, what a shame,” she said with a laugh, although she has not been able to speak with her granddaughter who lives Miami “I haven’t talked lately, I don’t even know where he is.”

And now that the second season of the bioseries Luis Miguel, father of his great-granddaughter Michelle Salas, is about to premiere, he pointed out that he has always admired the singer. “He is a boy who has a voice that God gave him and may he be blessed by God, he sings beautiful, he has a beautiful voice, when he dresses in a tailcoat he looks gorgeous. I really like that boy. I met him in passing at a party, he is very respectful but up to there ”.

And now that Viridiana’s protagonist is already immunized, she reported that she already has a theater project in mind, to return to the stage and will ask her family for help to be able to mount it as soon as possible and continue working at 89 years of age. he likes it so much.