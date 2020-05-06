Silvia Pinal lived among rats, her son reveals photographs | Instagram photo

‘I just gave him a little push to get out,’ were the words with which Enrique Guzmán, son of Silvia Pinal, She defended herself against the controversial and delicate lawsuit she faces with a domestic worker from her mother. Well, he claims he had it living among the rat, reveals the photographs.

The truth is that Silvia Pinal, just experienced a sharp fall in which she suffered a hip fracture, who took her to the operating room and fortunately was successful, the great actress is already in recovery. However, Enrique Guzmán, He took advantage of the fact that his mother was hospitalized to go home and kick out the woman who worked for Silvia Pinal for 30 years.

Silvia Pinal lived among rats

The fact is that Enrique Guzmán, took advantage of the program First hand, to make it clear that at no time did she attack Doña Mary, whom she describes as a senior woman, quite haughty with all those close to Silvia Pinal and apparently close friends with the actress confirm that he mistreats her psychologically.

For their part, the First Hand drivers do not in any way approve of the violence that has been exerted to remove the lady from the house.

However, they share the opinion with Enrique Guzmán, in which according to the photographs she shows, the conditions in which the actress lived were quite unhealthy, especially in these moments of pandemic and taking into account that Silvia Pinal, It is found in the most vulnerable groups.

On the other hand, Enrique Guzmán, He stressed that this is not the first time that he has tried to remove the lady from his mother’s house. But he says, he takes advantage of the nobility of Silvia Pinal And come back. You have already tried twice. Finally, he made it clear that he is willing to answer for the 30 years that the lady worked and what corresponds to him by law.

Visit our YouTube channel …

.