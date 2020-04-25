Silvia Pinal leaves the operating room after a tremendous fall | Instagram

Film, theater and television actress Silvia Pinal suffered a tragic fall last Thursday, so it had to be operated from a hip injury, worrying his family about his results.

Silvia was emergency boarding school yesterday at the Angeles Interlomas Hospital and that same day she underwent surgery in the afternoon.

She fell out of the saddle, they took her to the hospital and they did all the pertinent studies and confirmed that she has a fractured hip, she turned out to be a candidate for surgery and the same doctor who treated Alejandra is going to operate on her, they are going to put a hip on her. titanium, ”said her daughter Sylvia Pasquel.

It may interest you: The Pinals pray for the delicate state of health of Silvia Pinal

After several hours of its operation came out of the operating room and at the moment he is in recovery.

In an interview with the producer Carla Estrada confirmed that the actress is in good health.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The doctor says that it came out great, that his bones are excellent, that the prosthesis fit him very well, that he did not need any blood, that he had very stable surgery on his vital signs. We are very happy. Thank you all for your concern and attention, “he commented.

All the members of his family who were asking for your prayers and support With blood donors, they appreciated all the support they gave them.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Her daughter, also an actress, Sylvia Pasquel, was the first to give the details of her mother’s state of health.

My mom is out of her operation. The operation was a success. We are waiting for her to be transferred to her room, for her recovery to begin and for her to return home soon, ”she said on her Instagram account.

You can also read: Silvia Pinal is an emergency intern, they ask for donors

It is worth mentioning that Silvia Pinal has always been lover of plastic surgeries Like her daughter Alejandra Guzmán, Alejandra commented that they look more and more like each other since she has the same hip as her mother.

.