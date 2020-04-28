Silvia Pinal: He is immortal, followers point out after appearing after risky surgery | Instagram

Netizens point out that the legendary Mexican actress Silvia Pinal She is immortal after successfully undergoing the risky surgery that rushed her to the hospital last Saturday.

The actress Silvia Pinal The Mexican show media shook after the news circulated that de was in a delicate condition in the hospital.

The first actress was transferred in an emergency after suffering a resounding fall at her home, so she had to be urgently admitted to the hospital.

After successfully facing the risky surgery hip that was practiced in a clinic in Mexico City, the actress is achieving a Recovery very fast that has surprised his fans.

The famous host of what was the program “Woman real life cases“he appears to give his first statements in which he reveals his state of health.

In an interview for the program Todo para la mujer, Doña Silvia He let himself be heard with a big smile and after the question about how he was, he answered:

I’m like new, the actress expressed through an interview for the program “Everything for women”, with Maxine Woodside.

With a very tone of voice animated The actress also expressed her desire to return home:

I would like to leave today, but I don’t think they will let me go today, I think they will let me go tomorrow .. I can walk and I can get up because it doesn’t hurt, but in case the doctor tells me I can’t leave, then I would maximum effort, because if I’m interested in leaving “.

The matriarch of the dynasty Pinal, was at all times in the care of his son, Luis Enrique, who was the only one who could accompany the actress for medical provisions before Covid-19, without giving many details about the communication she had with her daughters, Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzmán.

I spoke relatively, because I had nothing to talk about, just tell them how I fell, that’s all, everyone knows that I fell, how I fell, “he explained.

However, it has not ceased to amaze the rapid Recovery that the actress has had and some netizens commented on social networks that “she will live forever”

He is immortal, long life to Doña Silvia.

Diosito is never going to take it I think.

This woman has a pact with the devil.

