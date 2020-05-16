Your browser does not support iframes.

After saving his opinions on the conflict between Alejandra Guzmán and Frida sofia, Silvia Pinal she broke the silence and sent a harsh message to her granddaughter.

After the hip operation to which she underwent a few days ago after being injured after suffering a fall at home when she stumbled over a mat, the actress was questioned in a show in Mexico about the situation between her daughter and her granddaughter.

On the subject, the matriarch of the Pinal Dynasty mentioned “They must be very unpleasant things, I do not know what Frida is doing, but what a shame, that she is going to get into such a mess, because her mother and father are for all life”.

One of Frida Sofía’s strongest statements against her mom occurred in late April when she mentioned on her Instagram Stories, “I haven’t been with my mom in a long time. Yes, she does get into everything, she has always been like this and I do not judge her because within her addictions, it is not her ”.

The singer’s daughter also denied that she received money from her, as Guzmán’s managers affirmed and assured that she is surrounded by bad people, “These people also dedicate themselves to lying to my mom, I think, because if they are not aware, or if you think that money is coming to me, you are very wrong. “

Frida Sofía also mentioned “These people around her are very bad, very deceitful, they say they give me $ 12,000 a month and they have me under surveillance, that I have insurance. These people canceled my insurance, it has been two years and these people are dedicated to lying to my mom, I have not received a penny since Playboy. ”

In addition, he also accused his mother’s workers of supplying him with the narcotic drugs, “My mother, because intoxicated she doesn’t even remember. The people who put the drugs and alcohol there, who applaud him, who say yes to everything are these rats from Carvajal and Cinthia, apart from the Estrada. ”

After those statements, Alejandra Guzmán issued a statement in which she explained that she only paid the monthly maintenance fee for the place where her daughter lives and the annual taxes for the department, as well as the car she owns. She clarified that the food and personal expenses are borne by her daughter and indicated, “I just wish he was well and no longer has any differences with anyone, mainly with his parents.”

In the letter, the interpreter of “Queen of Hearts” also answered her daughter’s statement about her addictions, “I am a person who does not hide my mistakes or addictions, which day by day I work to be better and thank God I am sober and with health ”.

Regarding the accusations against her representatives, Alejandra Guzmán mentioned, “What is speculated about abuse or theft is totally false. I manage the money and I have it, nobody sleeps me, nor does he give me alcohol or drugs, with them it is the opposite ”.

