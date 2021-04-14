Silvia Pinal breaks the silence on the alleged abuses of Enrique Guzmán to Frida Sofía

After Frida sofia made known that from the age of five he suffered harassment by his grandfather, Enrique Guzman, little by little the relatives have expressed themselves about it and, on this occasion, the first actress, Silvia Pinal, He came out for the first time to talk about it.

The matriarch of the Guzmán – Pinal family sent, through her press office, a statement to respond to the controversy where, among her words, He went to his granddaughter and expressed his support after this difficult moment.

“Frida, your grandmother loves you intensely and we need each other. With the years of experience and the love I have for life, I have promptly followed your words, give me the opportunity to hug you and show you that I am there for you at all timesLet’s solve this together and away from the media, like what we have always been, from unity and respect, ”says a paragraph of the writing.

Doña #SilviaPinal scandal reacts and says: “FRIDA YOUR GRANDMOTHER LOVES YOU INTENSELY” @frida___sofi pic.twitter.com/zxFbmiTD4S – Sebastián Reséndiz (@SebasResendiz) April 13, 2021

About, Alejandra Guzman And his brother, Luis EnriqueThey have reiterated their support for their father; However, Doña Silvia assured that she had been sensitized thanks to the experience that led her to be in charge of a complaints program and that for this reason she touched very sensitive fibers as a mother.

“Many times I exposed true stories on television that pressed my heart, these heartbreaking reviews further sensitized my condition as a mother, issues that turn out to be very hard and difficult in our society and that are not immune to any Mexican family, I am not indifferent to what happens within my family bosom”, He mentioned.

Finally, without having a position for or against Frida, said he wants to help her and asked him to resolve what happened together, away from the media.

“My only intention is to search from the proposal, the dialogue and the responsibility, the bond that is needed to resolve any type of disagreement ”, concluded the actress.

