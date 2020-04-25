Telemundo-

Silvia Pinal He has been one of the most complete stars in Mexico and Latin America, standing out for his talent and beauty, which earned him being one of the Spanish director’s favorite muses Luis Buñuel.

His career began in the late 1940s with his foray into theater and cinema, getting to participate alongside idols like Pedro Infante and Mauricio Garcés.

But in addition to the big screen, she also stood out in musical comedy, soap operas and unit programs such as “Woman Cases From Real Life”, which lasted more than 20 years broadcasting in Mexico and several Latin American countries.

View this post on Instagram #repost @mexicoretro ・ ・ ・ A day like today, but from 1931, the actress of the Gold Cinema Silvia Pinal was born in Guaymas, Sonora. Throughout her 70-year career, she has participated in innumerable films, soap operas and plays, in addition to venturing as a producer, bringing the musical genre to Mexican theatrical stages and unit programs on television with the successful “Woman cases of real life “that lasted more than 25 years on air; In addition, she is the mother of actresses Sylvia Pasquel and Viridiana Alatriste, rock singer Alejandra Guzmán and musician Luis Enrique Guzmán; as well as grandmother of actress and singer Stephanie Salas, singer Frida Sofía, and great-grandmother of designer Michelle Salas and actress Camila Valero. Congratulations! 🎁🎀🎉🎊. . . #elmexicoquesefue #elmexicodelayer #mexicoretro #mexicoantiguo # elmexicodeantaño #silviapinal #divas #cinedeoromexicano #depelicula #oldfashion #pinupgirls #blackandwhite #retro #vintage A post shared by Silvia pinal (@silviapinalmx) on Oct 18, 2019 at 6:57 pm PDT

