Silvia Pinal and the provocative photographs as God brought her to the world that recall her best years

Silvia Pinal and provocative photographs as God brought her to the world. The actress considered one of the most iconic figures in lto the Golden Age of Mexican cinema It has come to light, when some photographs were published in which she appears completely naked.

Veteran actress Silvia Pinal has been on everyone’s lips in the past few days after she suffered a fall that sent her to the hospital, the matriarch of the Pinal He had an accident at his home that caused a hip fracture, from which he successfully recovers, with the support of his family.

And in the meantime hustle and the statements of her granddaughter Frida Sofía, regarding Alejandra Guzmán, Silvia Pinal it has remained in the most prominent tabloids, however this time it has left everyone surprised with some photographs of her youth in which she posed as God brought her to the world and that circulate on social networks.

The photographs were taken for a Spanish magazine and appear in them Silvia Pinal in different locations and poses, which reveal why it was considered one of the most attractive women of her time, and that she was even praised for her charms by the painter Diego Rivera himself, who was immortalized by the popular painting that appeared in ‘Woman, real life cases’.

The photographs were taken in the 1970s for a magazine named Interview, in them, as we mentioned, appears Silvia Pinal with a style very typical of the time in different and suggestive poses that do not teach everything but are extremely provocative and which have so far garnered thousands of reactions.

Silvia Pinal is an award-winning actress who participated in dozens of films, in addition to being the first to make musical comedies in our country, her work is highly recognized and her program ‘Woman, real life cases’Which aired for 21 seasons, was dedicated to making violence against women visible, of which she was also a victim.

