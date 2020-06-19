Silvia Navarro publishes that he loves a woman, could come out of the closet | Reform

Silvia Navarro has surprised social media again by publishing a photograph with a woman whom she says she loves.

The actress shared an image in which both are close to kissing and with a logo of the LGBT community in the background, is it true? comes out of the closet ?.

More like her PLEASE . I love you my amooooooor @arantxaservin. #PuroAmor #PuroBonito , Navarro wrote in the image description.

The comments were quick to point out if Silvia’s new love is Arantxa, who a few months ago they claimed declared gay by publishing a photograph of a woman and saying that he loved her.

A post shared by Silvia Navarro (@silvianavarroyya) on May 31, 2020 at 11:42 PDT

There were many who congratulated the famous for speaking freely about her s3xu @ l orientation; however, Navarro denied everything roundly.

The actress took everything as a misunderstanding and clarified that the woman was a good friend; however, it was speculated that he backed down because he would lose a famous role due to the revelation.

Even Mhoni Vidente herself shared that Silvia Navarro was forced to retract for professional reasons, what will be the truth?