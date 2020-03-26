Silvia Meseguer, footballer for Atlético de Madrid, has volunteered in the field hospital that has risen in IFEMA to put their grain of sand in the fight that the health services and society are maintaining to fight the coronavirus.

Atlético de Madrid has announced through its official website that the team’s second captain, who is in the last year of medicine, has volunteered to help in any way possible. Silvia Meseguer is currently preparing the MIR and has been made available to health authorities for what they can say.

“Seeing the situation we are experiencing, I think that anything we can contribute is important at this time”, Silvia Meseguer assured in the statements collected by the Atlético de Madrid website. «I still do not have a medical degree because I still have to deliver the Final Degree Project, but if they need help from students, of course I will », said the Aragonese international.

This offer is in addition to the help that Atlético de Madrid has provided to the Community to combat the coronavirus. Gestures of solidarity with those who want to help get out of this delicate situation that Spain and the rest of the world are going through. “I want to thank all those people who expose themselves every day for the benefit of all,” said Silvia Meseguer.