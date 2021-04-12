Silvia Jato and Alberto Fabra get married in Castellón

The presenter Silvia Jato and the former president of the Generalitat Valenciana Alberto Fabra they married this Saturday at a discreet wedding in Castellón.

The couple, who had been dating for several years -since 2015-, said ‘yes, I want’ in The Coso de Burriana, a room that hosts events of this type and is located by the sea.

It was the television presenter who surprised her Instagram followers this Sunday by giving the good news with an image in which the hands of both appear with the alliances put on.

“A photo says it all. Yesterday, Alberto and I agreed, and I share it with you, those of you who love me and always accompany me. Thank you for your expressions of affection and congratulations “, Silvia Jato has announced.

In that same message, Jato said that “it was a precious and intimate moment in El Coso de Burriana, complying with anticovid measures “, although the current situation has not allowed a more crowded event.

“We miss part of our family and so many friends who, as soon as this is over, we’ll celebrate together. Thank you from the heart “, has been sincere.