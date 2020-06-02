F1 will race two races at Silverstone after two in Austria and the Hungarian GP

This 2020 marks 70 years of the first F1 race, held at Silverstone

Formula 1 will hold two races this year at Silverstone and as SoyMotor.com has learned, the second of the events to be held on the British track will be called the 70th Anniversary GP.

Formula 1 has been forced to set up a new schedule in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. This morning, the first dates of the new program are scheduled to be announced, a European mini-season that will serve as the start of the World Cup.

The idea is to hold two races at Red Bull Ring; visit Hungary and then organize two Grand Prix at Silverstone. Yesterday we knew the name of the second event on the Austrian track, Styrian GP, ​​referring to the federal state of Austria in which the Austrian track is located.

Today, minutes before F1 announces the first calendar events and their dates, SoyMotor.com has learned that Silverstone’s second event will be named after 70th anniversary Grand Prix, referring to the 70th anniversary of F1 this year. Precisely seven decades ago, specifically on May 13, the Grand Circus held its first GP and it was at Silverstone.

In this way, the British track will be claimed, with the name of GP 70th anniversary, as the birthplace of F1. In addition to the mentioned appointments, F1 will visit Spain on August 16; Belgium on August 30 and Italy on September 6. We will have to wait a few more weeks to know the rest of the season, beyond the European advance that is expected for today; but from Italy they are already negotiating a second GP and Mugello sounds loud.

This is the schedule that F1 should announce in a few minutes:

July 5: race at Red Bull Ring July 12: race at Red Bull Ring July 19: Hungarian GP August 2: race at Silverstone August 9: race at Silverstone August 16: Spanish GP August 30: Belgian GP September 6: Italian GP

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.