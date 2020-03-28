The circuit sets the end of April as the deadline to know its future

The UK motor sport agency stops its activity until July

Stuart Pringle, managing director of Silverstone, explained that the circuit sets the limit the last week of April to know whether or not the British GP will be held on its corresponding date. The directors of the Great Circus are currently working on a new calendar for 2020.

After the postponement of seven races and the cancellation of Monaco, F1 works against the clock to prepare a schedule for the 2020 season. Everything indicates that the action will start in the summer if the coronavirus allows it.

However, the promoters of the Grand Prix want guarantees and must know in advance what will happen with their careers. This is explained by the Silverstone layout. Your future has to be resolved before the month of May.

“It is not just our decision. We will not do anything without an agreement with Formula 1 and with the challenges of changing an international calendar,” Pringle said in statements to the British newspaper The Independent.

The event is scheduled to take place between July 17 and 19: “We are trying to find the best compromise, but 12 weeks is the deadline to get things ready“, has added.

British asphalt already expressed last week its desire to keep the date originally set in the official calendar. However, the expansion of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has been increasing.

The highest body of motor sport in the country has canceled all events until the end of June. Additionally, the Goodwood Festival that brings together over 200,000 people annually has been postponed. It was going to be held a week before the Grand Prix.

Stuart Pringle thus joins the words of the promoters of the Canadian GP. The North American appointment claims to have priority on the Formula 1 calendar and also sets the beginning of May as the deadline to resolve its future.

For now, all rounds that have not been postponed or canceled follow their plans as planned. Nevertheless, the global situation of the pandemic has not improved long enough to wait for good news. There may very well be announcements coming soon.

