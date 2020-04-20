These can be on the same weekend or on two consecutive weekends

Do not refuse to hold events behind closed doors

They think that the statement that will announce the return to the competition will arrive in May

Silverstone Circuit General Director Stuart Pringle agrees to host two Formula 1 races this year. The organizers of the legendary British route are flexible before the Great Circus and reach out to hold events behind closed doors.

Pringle acknowledges that they have spoken to Formula 1 about what to do with his GP – scheduled for July 19 – and insists that they have considered many options. One of them is to hold two races instead of one – whether they are on the same weekend or on consecutive weekends. In addition, he argues that the experience they have when organizing events can be of great help in managing this situation.

“We have talked about all kinds of possibilities and among them, is to hold two races in one weekend or in two consecutive weekends. I fully trust our ability to organize this type of event, we have a lot of experience and knowledge. Ultimately, we can do it right, “Pringle says in words to the British newspaper The Guardian.

On the other hand, Pringle does not rule out that the 2020 F1 British GP will be held behind closed doors. Unlike other events, they are open to compete without the presence of fans.

“Formula 1 works very hard to find the best solution to save this season. We have been in regular contact with them and they have asked us if we can hold one or two races and if these can be behind closed doors. Our answer has been clear, we are open to anything“he insists.

On the other hand, the person in charge of Silverstone is clear that Formula 1 will not take a risk when announcing the date of return to the competition. Pringle indicates that the return to the tracks has to be done in a correct way, to avoid repeating the grief of the Australian GP.

“I think Formula 1 will make a decision on the schedule in early May.. They cannot launch this project, unless they have a solution to run smoothly. It is important to return in the appropriate way, otherwise we would take risks, “Pringle says to finish.

