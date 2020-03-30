The circuit will be able to support the NHS if necessary

Other facilities such as Wembley or Wimbledon have joined the initiative

The Silverstone circuit has been placed at the service of the UK health system to assist in managing the coronavirus crisis. The track that houses the British GP is just one of the iconic sports locations that have taken a step forward in this moment of exceptionality.

Other notable locations that make up that list are the Wimbledon facilities or the Wembley and Twickenham stadiums, among others. They all have in common that they have a large area of ​​land, which can be a great help in case you need to install campaign facilities around the country.

The NHS has not yet announced what plans it has for Silverstone, Wimbledon and Wembley, although its intervention is expected to depend on the evolution of the disease and the level of contagion in each region. Having the keys to the facilities will allow you to react faster in the event of an emergency.

These offers come in a context of uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic, which threatens to strain the British healthcare system in the coming weeks. In the last count there were 22,141 confirmed cases in the country and 1,408 fatalities.

This is not the first news of the day linking motor sport with the coronavirus crisis. The seven teams based in England have announced today that they are joining the Ventilator Challenge UK project, which aims to produce 10,000 artificial respirators to supply hospitals.

Teams like Mercedes AMG, Red Bull or Mercedes participate, which have responded to the administration’s call to reorient their productive force to meet the needs of the moment. The only ones staying on the sidelines are Alfa Romeo, which is in Switzerland, and Ferrari and AlphaTauri, which are Italian.

The star brand has also announced on Monday that engineers from its engine department have successfully developed a respirator prototype that has received the go-ahead from the authority having jurisdiction, meaning it can now begin mass-production for use. doctor.

