Running behind closed doors meets Boris Johnson government guidelines

The director of the circuit admits that they will be “flexible” before the decisions of F1

Silverstone remains optimistic about the UK Grand Prix being held on its original date in mid-July. The British circuit is waiting for the government to allow the resumption of live sport in the country under the strictest sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The British government has not officially suspended sporting events but instead keep them on virtual pause. However, they have sent safety guidelines to the independent bodies responsible for, for example, motor racing, which have decided to cancel all activity.

UK races have been suspended from the beginning of March and will remain so until the end of this month. It is unknown whether this period will be extended for a longer time.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of Culture for the UK Government, has maintained “productive conversations” on the resumption of live sport in the country with the different sports organizations.

Stuart Pringle, managing director of the Silverstone circuit, is optimistic and believes the government will authorize the British Grand Prix – or Grand Prix – dispute behind closed doors. The guidelines right now are not entirely clear. However, running without an audience adheres to the rules.

“There is some doubt about safety for fans, teams and people who live from sports. We have to do the right thing. Running behind closed doors is under government rules,” he told the British Sky Sports channel.

“It is very encouraging that the culture, press and sports department indicated last weekend that they are willing to enter into talks with the medical services and sports people to see what we can do. We work together with Formula 1 to see how to celebrate the closed-door race. ”

Formula 1 plans to start the 2020 season in Austria on July 5. The next scheduled appointment is Silverstone between July 17 and 19, its original date. However, the queen category has not specified that the British track will have its career assured as it has been made clear with Austria.

At the moment, Silverstone has already taken the first steps for the Grand Prix to be held: announcing that it will officially be behind closed doors, just like on the Spielberg track. On the other hand, the layout is flexible to any change or need that Formula 1 requires.

“Of course we want the race to take place. The problem is that it is a situation that is still developing and it is unknown what the costs will be at the logistical level or the complications, “he explained.

“We are fully optimistic that we can help Formula 1 with a decent season. We believe we can play an important role,” he added.

One of the options that has been explored in recent weeks is holding a double race at Silverstone due to its proximity to most of the factories in the Grand Circus. Stuart Pringle welcomes this. In addition, it no longer requires confirmation dates from Liberty Media as to whether or not the British Grand Prix will be held on its calendar date.

“We can possibly help with holding more than one date if that’s what works. Although it would be much more logical than sport to travel from country to country. I think the challenge is to put together a whole season and that it flows naturally. We can be very flexible at Silverstone, “said Pringle to finish.

