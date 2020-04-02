Stuart Pringle explains that a race could be run upside down extraordinarily

It is the circuit of the calendar best placed logistically for the teams

Stuart Pringle, managing director of the Silverstone track, explained that the circuit is ready to host several races to try to save the Formula 1 World Championship. The location of the track and its different variations open this option.

The 2020 GP of Great Britain remains in doubt. Pringle has recently stated that Silverstone wants to have his situation clarified before May. The cancellation of major events like the Wimbledon tennis tournament or the Goodwood Festival is not good news.

However, Pringle explained that the circuit is in constant contact with Liberty Media to help in any way possible. The proximity of many equipment factories can facilitate commuting and lower logistics costs.

“All I have done is tell Formula 1 that we are ready to work with them in whatever way they think is best for the Championship. Most teams are one step away from the circuit, so operationally , it would be very easy to host several races“, has declared in declarations for the British channel Sky Sports.

“We have a fixed infrastructure, people can go home and sleep in their own beds in one afternoon. If we can help them this way, I would be very happy, happy to do so. We will do whatever we are needed for“, has added.

In fact, the possibility is being considered that the layout will host two races thanks to the different track formats it has. Despite not having an FIA license to do so, Pringle hints that the case may be.

“It is not nonsense. We don’t have a license to run backwards, but these are extraordinary times and I think extraordinary decisions have been made. There is nothing that is not shuffled, but equally, we must see what happens in the next month. ”

Different variations of the Silverstone layout

The Silverstone Managing Director explains that it is highly relevant that the premier class kick off its 2020 competition. However, the coronavirus crisis prevents this from being done safely for hobbyists and workers.

“It is important that Formula 1 starts the Championship. We must give them the necessary time to do so. There have been several postponements and cancellations so they have to reorganize the entire calendar, “Pringle said to finish.

