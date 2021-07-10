Silverstone, key point for Mercedes and Hamilton

07/10/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

We are one week away from the British Grand Prix. It will be the tenth of the season and perhaps one of the most important for the outcome of a championship that has been an uphill battle for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull is ‘on fire’ and has won the last five races. Four for Max Verstappen and another for Checo Pérez who took over from the Dutch in Baku when he had won it.

‘Mad Max’ is at an exalted level. Bordering on perfection. 32 cushion points over Lewis. Something more of a race difference. Silverstone could be another hit on the table. At Hamilton’s house, in Mercedes territory.

Brackley improvements

The seven-time world champion has won six of the last seven editions at Silverstone. Only Vettel has been able to beat Hamilton at home. It was in 2018. Red Bull has not won at the British track since 2012, with Webber at the wheel.

Statistics, a priori, favorable for the situation in Mercedes to change. The Brackley headquarters is just 8 minutes from the loop. Therefore, a win at ‘home’ would be a moral boost to face the remaining 13 races. In addition, the Mercedes will arrive with a package of news to try to stop the bleeding with respect to the Red Bull. “We have a big update that is quite exciting for our interests & rdquor;said Andrew Shovlin, engineer on the team.

If not, another victory for the energy drink team could spell a debacle that is hard to overcome. Although in F1, nothing can be taken for granted.