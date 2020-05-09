The measure will be announced by Boris Johnson and will take effect from June

How it will affect Formula 1 workers and drivers is unknown.

More problems for the 2020 British GP. The United Kingdom will enact a mandatory two-week quarantine for all individuals crossing borders from June onwards to stop the expansion of the coronavirus. It is unknown how the measure will affect Formula 1 workers.

According to the British newspaper The Times, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will announce a new measure at a press conference tomorrow. Any visitor to the country after a stay abroad, including British residents themselves, will be required to undergo a two-week period of self-isolation.

Two fundamental aspects are unknown that could seriously affect the dispute of the 2020 GP of Great Britain scheduled for the weekend of July 18 to 19 as well as another possible second date the weekend after this.

The first, how long this measure will lengthen. If it lasts until the date set for the race it can be a major drawback. However, an even more important second point remains open: whether Formula 1 workers and drivers will be considered “key” and thus be able to avoid this two-week measure of self-isolation.

The United Kingdom will ask anyone entering the country to fill out a digital form in which they will have to indicate the address of their accommodation during that 15-day period of confinement. However, visitors to the Channel Islands, Ireland and the Isle of Man as well as essential workers and truck drivers will be exempt from this measure.

Stuart Pringle, managing director of the Silverstone circuit, has reiterated that the British route is willing to be flexible in these extraordinary conditions due to the coronavirus crisis. The race or races to be held on the British track will be officially behind closed doors.

