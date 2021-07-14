Silverstone, and Alonso’s triplet in 2006

07/14/2021 at 6:33 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Silverstone is one of the cathedrals of Formula 1. Universal heritage of the motor world. There the first race of the category in history was held on May 13, 1950. They invented football and it is the home of F1. These Englishmen are geniuses when it comes to turning heads. Bernie Ecclestone is proof of this.

The track has its true ‘king’ in Lewis Hamilton, who has been able to win six times in the ‘home’ Grand Prix. But Fernando Alonso does not have exactly bad memories of his visits to the British circuit. He has won twice as a Formula 1 driver and also did the same in the World Endurance Championship, the WEC, where he prevailed with his team in the 6 hours of Silverstone. Some irregularities in the flat bottom of the car caused the disqualification hours later, but crossing the finish line did it in first place.

Exhibition in 2006

When he dons the Alpine jumpsuit, the modern Renault team, you can’t help but think about his 2006 masterclass. Alonso had a perfect weekend with the pole position in qualifying, the fastest lap in the race and the final victory . A triplet, which was not ‘Gran Chelem’ because Fisichella led a few laps in the Grand Prix with the second pit stop for the Asturian driver. “It is one of my best memories & rdquor;, explained Fernando for the Alpine networks.

The two-time world champion repeated his victory years later, wearing Ferrari colors. It was in 2011, a tough year. His only win of the season against the Imperial Red Bulls. In fact, the one from Oviedo came out behind the two energy drink cars driven by Vettel and Webber. Alonso came to be fourth in that race but came back and took advantage of some disastrous ‘pit-stops’ at Red Bull to win at Silverstone and give away the iconic photo of your celebration. Ferrari steering wheel in hand.

It is not to win with the current Alpine but they are on the upward path. The car is more comfortable for an Alonso who has already scored four races in a row. He wants the hand.