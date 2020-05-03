Drax the Destroyer is one of the most powerful Guardians in the Galaxy, but was once defeated by Silver Surfer and the power of television.

Although most people know Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies from Marvel studios, in the comics has a very different origin, appearance, and behavior, one that allowed Silver Surfer to defeat him in the most unconventional way.

Drax, the Destroyer from the comics is not an alien, but a dead terrestrial who was resurrected by Chronos, the god of Titan. After giving him the overwhelming desire to destroy Thanos, Chronos gave him an incredibly powerful green body and released him into the Marvel Universe. However, despite how strong he was, he was killed and had to be resurrected again, this time with brain damage. This led to his encounter with the Silver Surfer, and one of the strangest engagements.

In Silver Surfer # 37The newly resurrected Drax tracked down the silver hero, who felt he would soon meet Thanos. After constantly pestering me to take him along with the “crazy titan,” Silver Surfer finally lost patience and tried to leave. However, Drax simply grabbed hold of Surf’s tabs and held firm, forcing him to take him on a trip.

He tried almost everything to defeat him.

Wanting to get rid of his unwanted companion, Silver Surfer resorted to brute force, shooting Drax with powerful beams of Cosmic Power and even sent his board crashing into an asteroid. However, this version of Drax was so powerful that none of these tactics could separate him from the surfboard. Frustrated, he flew into the heart of a sun, but Drax’s skin proved to be impenetrable.

Finally forced to admit that he was unable to physically beat his opponent, Silver Surfer switched to more cerebral tactics. Recalling that, despite his inhuman green appearance, Drax was still human, so he thought that he might respond to Earth-based stimuli. Since the man was once an American, the silver hero devised a strategy by telling Drax that there were “information machines” on Earth that could tell him where Thanos was.

Intrigued, Drax agreed to make a trip back to Earth where Silver Surfer paid a visit to the Fantastic Four. He asked to see his wonderful “information machine”, which turned out to be the television in his living room. Luckily, there was a marathon of old television comedies, and Drax immediately dropped onto the couch and started watching episodes of I Love Lucy, The Andy Griffith Show, Mr. Ed, Gunsmoke, The Beverly Hillbillies, Leave it to Beaver … And The Adventures of Superman (yes, this is true).