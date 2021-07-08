Silver sees “frustrating” that the NBA continues without a coach

As is tradition, Commissioner Adam Silver appeared before the media before the start of the NBA Finals, in this edition of 2021 after a season marked, like the last one, by adapting to the obligation to play in times of pandemic, with a controversial and compressed calendar; many injuries, less income and many doubts to be resolved en route to a 2021-22 season in which an almost full return to normalcy is planned. Also in terms of dates and structure.

Silver left some very significant affirmations, beginning with his satisfaction with a play in format that, although it will need the approval of franchises and players (NBPA), it seems that it has come to stay: “I think we will continue to have it next season“Said a Silver who also spoke frankly about the demands of a season with less rest than usual, more injuries and a compressed schedule with 72 games (and not the usual 82) per team:”I have no doubt that the stress and physical and mental demands of this season have contributed to injuries. But we do not know exactly why this has been the case, it is something that we will continue to study when the season ends. We have seen every day the enormous physical and emotional demands that this season has brought to the world. But I still think that, with all factors in the balance, this was the best of several possible solutions that were not a priori very popular. I accept criticism, it is part of my job, come from the players, the media or other sites. We will see, we may need years to really know what we have done right and what we have done wrong“.

So what will the 2021-22 season look like? Silver is clear that everything possible will be done to keep the play in and assured again that There will be no friendlies outside the United States, something the NBA wants to recover for the advance of the 2022-23 season. The desire is also to return to the schedule of 82 games per franchise and to a more normal start, in the month of October. A way to return to the desired normality after accumulating a 33% drop in income, somewhat better than the 40% expected before the start of the course thanks to the reopening of the pavilions, which began to function in full capacity or almost totals in these playoffs: “From a financial point of view things have gone better than expected. As I have already explained, more or less 40% of our traditional income has to do with ticket sales and what it generates to have fans in the pavilions. Being able to have them back in the playoffs has been able to take us, although we still do not have exact figures, to losses of a third (33%) of that income, not the 40% we expected. It is obvious that significant losses have accumulated in these last two seasons, but I am not going to complain. This phase, and I speak for the owners, is seen as a long-term investment, necessary to keep organizations going. And I want to remember that the players have shared the sacrifices in their part of their salaries. “

For that next season, the Raptors were expected to return to Toronto after their year of exile in Tampa, a trance forced by the mobility restrictions imposed by COVID. However, that return is still far from assured: “Right now it is not clear. But I know that the franchise hopes that Ontario opens its doors and can return to Toronto.“.

The commissioner also referred to the fact that there is still no female head coach, despite constant rumors surrounding Becky Hammon, Gregg Popovich’s assistant at the Spurs, which he defined as “frustrating.” And he did not anticipate an expansion anytime soon despite rumors of a 32-franchise NBA with the return of Seattle and the arrival of a new city with Las Vegas as a constant favorite: “I know it has been said that we are watching Seriously, this option due to the reduction in income, but it is not exactly like that. An expansion is a process of years, it is not that as we have lost 40% of our income due to the pandemic we can generate that money quickly with an expansion In fact, we do not believe that it is something to do in the middle of a pandemic, although it is certainly on the table. There will be a time when it will make sense, but it is not something that is high on our agenda right now.“.