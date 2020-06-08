Silver minnows: insects that appear on the walls of the house due to humidity photo of all pests

One of the bugs that many people know with the naked eye by appearance on the walls when there is a lot humidity are the silver minnows, some insects They may seem a little helpless but they can destroy your books, photos, walls and even your entire house. Find out more about them.

Silver minnow look on the walls of the house due to the humidity of the pests bilbao photo

Moisture bugs

The silver minnow (Lepisma saccharina), also known as the silver cord, is a species of “water cockroach” or sardine, a very agile insect that survives in the vast majority of environments, prefer high humidity; You can often find them in dark and humid areas like kitchens, bathrooms, basements and attics.

Silver minnows seem on the walls of the house because of the humidity photo rentokil colombia

These little bugs of moisture always run away from light, you can easily identify them by their characteristic shape and color: they are shiny and silver as their name implies, they have small scales like fish, and in fact they move like these marine animals.

This species of insect likes to live in diverse matters, the most common with mold, paper, cardboard and amiable foods such as starch. They are about a centimeter long and you can see him move easily due to metallic shine on his body.

Interesting facts about the silver minnow

A silver minnow requires at least four months to become an adult, it may take more than three years

Can live anywhere between two and eight years old

The female silver minnow can lay around a hundred eggs in crevices and crevices.

Can easily reproduce in a cold and dry environment

Live in damp and dark places, more often in old buildings, or between books and papers in houses

They feed on anything that contains starch or other polysaccharides such as those used in book binding

They usually eat cotton, linen and yield.

Although Saccharina Silverfish are harmless, they are unpleasant parasites

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Climate change reduces insect populations, 500 species will become extinct

Treatment to remove silver minnows

According to the Retonkil portal, despite the fact that the house is frequently cleaned or household products are used, they are never completely eliminated, given this, there are effective treatments to eliminate silver minnows. The company specialized in pest control services, advises to take advantage of the general cleaning to remove furniture and finish them.