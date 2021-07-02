Silver bullish at 26.525. Interesting levels for trading opportunities

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,140.

If the price started a bullish movement and exceeds 26,525 we could value longs considering a target of the order of 30 to 40 points before approaching R2 at 26.703 which could act as resistance.

If it was also overcome R2 we could value longs considering a goal of about 30 to 40 points before approaching R3 at 26.882 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish move and lose 26,050 with strong and determined momentum, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 25 points, taking into account that the area is somewhat risky and that we must protect positions soon.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

Practical Course on Trading Investment Strategies. Request information without obligation!