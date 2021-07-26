Silva completes the training without problems

David

Silva He has exercised this morning with the rest of his teammates. The canary, who was dropped at the last minute in Saturday’s friendly against Alavés due to some discomfort, has completed today’s session without major problems, so it seems that he will be available to face Monaco on Wednesday.

Those who continue to work on the sidelines are Asier

Illarramendi, Ander

Guevara, Jon

Baptist Y Martin

Merquelanz. The first two, who spent the whole of last week exercising on the sidelines due to overloads, continue to work individually together with Baptist Y Merquelanz, both fell in the last training session on Friday due to two small overloads that prevented them from lining up against Alavés and participating today with their teammates.

To these four casualties we must add those of Kevin

Rodrigues Y Mathew

Ryan, the latter operated successfully today on his right knee.

Thus, David

Silva was the main novelty of the training together with Isak, who completed the entire session with his teammates, including the homegrown players Pokorny, Turrientes, Alone, Ayesa, Robert

Lopez Y Julen

Lobete,.