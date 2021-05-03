Silla CF wins 2-1 at home to Olimpic Xátiva

05/02/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

The Chair won 2-1 against Xátiva during the match played this Sunday in the Municipal Vicent. The CF chair he arrived at the game with the spirits reinforced after winning in the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Benigànim at home (1-4) and the other before the Jove Spanish in his fiefdom (1-0). On the part of the visiting team, the Olimpic Xativa He came from beating 2-1 in his stadium at Colon spare parts in the last game held. After the result obtained, the set of chairs is second, while the Xátiva he is third after the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second period the goal came for him CF chair, who took the opportunity to open the scoring through a goal of Borja Mir at 61 minutes. But later the Setabense team achieved the tie thanks to the goal of Leomar in the 67th minute. However, the home team put their team ahead with a goal of Michael on the verge of the end, in the 90, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the Setabense team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Cabanes.

At the moment, the Chair and the Xátiva they remain tied at 35 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Jove Spanish, Meanwhile he Olimpic Xativa will play against him Villarreal C.

Data sheetCF chair:Lucas, Miguel, Chus, Capsi, Carles, Dani Márquez, Borja Mir, David Verdú, Salort, Rodríguez and JeroOlimpic Xátiva:Boian, Tendillo, Frangi, Rueda, Ortolà, Ekedi, Cabanes, Juanjo, Leomar, Rafa Gimeno and FarisatoStadium:Municipal Vicent MoreraGoals:Borja Mir (1-0, min. 61), Leomar (1-1, min. 67) and Miguel (2-1, min. 90)