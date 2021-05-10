Silla CF takes the victory after defeating Jove Español 0-2

05/09/2021 at 10:16 PM CEST

The team of Santi Garcia beat 0-2 at Jove Spanish on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Jove Spanish wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Colon spare parts by a score of 2-0. On the part of the visiting team, the CF chair won the Olimpic Xativa at home 2-1 and previously did it also at home, against the Benigànim by 1-4 and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. After the game, the San Vicente team is fifth, while the Chair he is second at the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the CF chair, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Jero in minute 6. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half, luck came for the sillero team, who put more land in between with a goal from Vargas on the verge of the end, at 85, thus ending the match with the score of 0-2.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Carlos Israel, Angel cobo Y Nebil by the Jove Spanish already Jero, David verdu Y Oscar by the sillero team.

With this result, the Jove Spanish is left with 23 points and the Chair get 38 points after winning the game.

Data sheetJove Spanish:Alfredo, Carlos Israel, Luis, Pablo Pagán, Angel Cobo, Ivorra, Ferran, Garcia, Tutu, Perez and PepeCF chair:Lucas, Capsi, Chus, Siscar, Miguel, David Verdú, Borja Mir, Salort, Dani Márquez, Rodríguez and JeroStadium:Sports City of San Vicente del RaspeigGoals:Jero (0-1, min. 6) and Vargas (0-2, min. 85)