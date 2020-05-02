Global youth circulate in the halls of the beautiful residence of the Bonn International Philosophy Center. They are postdocs from around the world who come to think, under the guidance of the young Markus Gabriel, also known as the rock ‘n’ roll star of German philosophy.

Gabriel (Remagen, Germany, 1980) is one of the maximum representatives of the so-called New Realism, but he is above all a thinker who makes landfall. That he is interested in the philosophical dimension of the daily mud. That of politics, fake news, digital gurus and also that of Donald Trump. Because he believes that philosophy has an urgent moral mandate. That for thinkers it is no longer enough to diagnose the world around them. They have to aspire to change it. “As philosophers we don’t have to diagnose, we have to repair,” he says.

In an elegant office in the philosophy center, Gabriel vehemently reels his thoughts. The last book of his trilogy The Sense of Thought (Past and Present editorial) has just been published in Spanish and he warns that we are immersed in a crisis that requires deep philosophical reflection. This reflection passes through the birth of a European philosophy – “the European project is that of universal human values” – and to dethrone the gurus of Silicon Valley. “They have turned us into a digital proletariat at their service,” explains Gabriel, a polyglot thinker and gifted with the gift of disclosure.

How should this new philosophical reflection with which Gabriel aspires to get us out of the crisis be? “There is a whole spider web of problems, but I think there is an epicenter of this global earthquake, which is the crisis of representation. People doubt the media, the representatives voted in parliaments and more generally, and this is where philosophy comes in, the misconception that we cannot know reality is widespread. That there are alternative facts, fake news and that people think that it is very difficult to know how things really are. Humans now relate to reality as if it were far away. “

This, he warns, is a crucial novelty of our paradoxical era, in which humans have more knowledge than ever, but at the same time they have never felt that they know less. “That crisis of representation is a quintessential philosophical dilemma. The public sphere has become a constant philosophical exercise in which everyone participates. “

Gabriel does believe that we can know reality and that is what he calls new realism. “Now we are witnessing a new type of propaganda that tries to tell us that we don’t know what we know. Trump, Brexit, are not lies, but rather attempts to manipulate people into believing that they don’t know what they know. “

enlarge photo

Demonstration against the use of robots in the military industry held in late March outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. ANNEGRET HILSE REUTERS

The drift of the infosphere and artificial intelligence and the havoc it produces in thought are other of his major concerns, which he calls to combat with “a new moral mandate for philosophy in the digital age.”

Gabriel believes that there is a lot of myth and marketing in the belief that we are heading towards an automated world, in which smart machines will operate autonomously. Think that there are and always will be humans behind the machines, driven by often spurious interests. “Artificial intelligence is an illusion. It does not exist nor will it exist ”, it provokes. “What there is is human-written code software to exploit other humans. We all work for Facebook or Google. When you use the search engine, you generate a trail, you produce something and that is work. And then their human-produced algorithms are used to anticipate your behavior and that of others, to earn money from your work. It is what I call the digital proletariat. ” And it continues: “post-humanism, transhumanism, the idea that our machines look like us and that artificial intelligence threatens us is just marketing. It is pure ideology to keep the digital proletariat under control. ”

Gabriel says that citizens have to regain control that has been taken from them by the “magicians of Silicon Valley”. “We need a digital revolution like the French Revolution. They must be dethroned through the democratic route. They need real sanctions, they should probably even end up in jail. Silicon Valley and social media are big criminals. They are there to exploit you, to make you addicted, as neuroscientists have already studied. They know you’re going to be addicted to your phone. They are like Philip Morris, like heroin. There are no serious investigations into Silicon Valley criminal activity. It is an attack by the United States and China and we are not responding. The EU tries to fight it, but not enough. “

That is one of the reasons why you think the time has come to light a European philosophy. “To fight together for a philosophical emancipation of humanity. It is what they were doing until that stupid postmodern idea came that universalism was just another particularism, that universal human rights only serve the colonialists. ” His project is ambitious and unpublished. “There has not been a true European philosophy. The same Heidegger and Ortega y Gasset were read, but there was no real cooperation. The European project that I have in mind is that of universal human values. Europeans, due to their philosophical past, from the Greeks to contemporary philosophy, we are best equipped to find an answer to how to have social justice and democracy in the future. Not only for Europe, but for all humanity. Russians, Chinese, Americans … we are all human in the same sense and that is the starting point. But it must be done in a contemporary way. It is not enough to read the dead, Hegel or Plato, there has to be real cooperation ”.

With or without European colleagues, Gabriel aspires to empower thought, which he claims is a sensory act, and an especially powerful one. “It teaches us that humans are smarter than we think. What can we think of the universe as a whole. I can think of Madrid without being there and that is quite impressive. We knew black holes before we saw them. Einstein could know things about the universe before he had seen them. “

Sentimental effervescence

That song of thought and reason collides with the current drift of sentimental effervescence. We have all the tools and information to reason more and better, but we don’t. In return, identity politics, resentment, national selfishness and the most irrational xenophobia triumph. Why? “That is precisely the manipulation I was referring to. The Internet is an attack on thought by very bright people, who use their thinking to exploit other people. It is an evil manipulation that turns people into sensory creatures, addicts and junkies of information, who need the next dose and who are vulnerable and therefore manipulable. ”

The diagnosis of this talkative young man is devastating, but it is also an invitation to action. “The process of extinction, of ecological crisis is still reversible, but the only thing that can save us is philosophy. Not alone, but together with politics, industry … No other way of relating to reality is going to save us. ”

The final comment of Gabriel’s book talks about the Europe taken by xenophobia and that the hackneyed identity of Europe with which neopopulisms are trafficked is nothing more than an invention. Gabriel explains in his office in Bonn that this allegation is just a preview of his next book, in which he promises “to come out of the closet as a radical democrat, which is what we should all be.”

