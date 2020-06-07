Structure of one of the coronavirus proteins.Northwest University (Illinois, USA)

Computer parents Alan Turing and Claude Shannon were right 70 years ago: chess has been a wonderful field of experimentation for artificial intelligence. Deep Mind (a Google company) now uses what has been learned with more complex mental sports (go and chess) to accelerate research on the coronavirus. Thanks to its AlphaFold program (published in open source), the vaccine can be closer.

The key is that the number of different chess games that can be played (one one followed by 123 zeros) is much greater than the number of atoms in the known universe (one one followed by eighty zeros). And that number applied to go is 300 times greater, although some experts in both games maintain that chess is richer in terms of strategic ideas.

Such figures are close to what a human being understands by infinity, but they are finite for a computer. For this reason, Turing and Shannon intuited that, if a machine played chess better than the world champion, what had been learned would be applicable in very important fields of science. Especially when it comes to molecular calculus. IBM agreed with them from 1997, when the mythical Deep Blue program defeated Gari Kaspárov, considered by many to be the best chess player in history. The scientific teachings of that achievement were immediately applied in complex drug manufacturing, agricultural planning, meteorology, and finance, among other areas. And Deep Mind, whose CEO, Demis Hassabis, was a child chess prodigy, now follows a similar path because deciphering the behavior of the COVID-19 virus proteins involves a journey to near-infinity numbers.

A combination of deep learning and machine learning techniques served in 2016 and 2017 for the AlphaGo and AlphaZero programs to play millions of games of go and chess, respectively, against themselves based on minimal knowledge (the rules of the game, and little else). They organized tons of data, created patterns, drew conclusions, and clearly defeated go world champion Lee Sedol and the thus far leading chess player among the inhumans, Stockfish.

What is the relationship between those two children of Deep Mind and the youngest, AlphaFold? One of the most prestigious Spanish-speaking experts, Ramón López de Mántaras, director of the CSIC’s Institute of Artificial Intelligence, explains it this way: “AlphaFold’s architecture has had to be designed from scratch because, unfortunately, the specificity (or lack of generality) is still the big problem of artificial intelligence techniques. However, the experience of the brilliant engineers of AlphaGo and AlphaZero has been, without a doubt, decisive in designing AlphaFold ”.

What exactly does AlphaFold do? “Predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins, with better results than other previous computational techniques. The problem, technically known as protein folding, is very complex because the number of ways proteins can be folded in 3D is astronomical. ” Does that mean that AlphaFold has found its way to the coronavirus vaccine? “We cannot say for sure, but it can be a very significant contribution, especially to advance much faster. Knowing the 3D structure of a protein is important since its function (what it can do) depends on its structure and that applied to the coronavirus can speed up the finding of ways to control it. ”

The presidents of Deep Mind, whose deep learning system to create AlphaFold was published two months ago in the very prestigious scientific journal Nature, have decided not to wait this time for the long verification process (sometimes more than six months) that this type of publications entail. “Given the potential significance of this situation [la del coronavirus] and how important is speed, we spread our prediction of structures as they are now, in open source, so that anyone can use it, ”they explain in their statement.

Certainly, the time factor in scientific research today has a very different value from that of the last century. Those born in a world where artificial intelligence is everywhere often ask why it was 50 years since Turing and Shannon pointed to chess as a field of experimentation until Kasparov lost to Deep Blue in a duel that made headline news on many newspapers in the world. The answer lies in the exceptions to the rules, because chess has many.

For example, it was always very easy to teach a machine the theoretical value of chess pieces: queen, ten points; tower, five; horse and bishop, three; pawn, one; king, infinite, because the objective of the game is to checkmate it. Now, suppose a lady is locked in her own pieces in a corner of the board, and needs four or five moves to activate; and that, at the same time, an enemy horse occupies a central square, from where he controls other very important ones, and is also impregnable. As long as the lady remains locked up, that Arab thoroughbred is worth much more than her. Seven-year-olds who know how to move pieces understand that in a minute. But how to explain it to a machine that only understood a language based on zeros and ones? It took the best scientists in the world half a century for their silicon children to take on such subtleties.

The progress of computer power, which took decades to be tremendous, also greatly influenced. The best example in chess is the horizon effect: when a pawn, which starts the game on the second row of the board, reaches the eighth and last, it can become a queen. Any low-level fan perceives in a few seconds that a free pawn (without enemy pawns that neutralize his career to the bottom of the board) can be very dangerous. But the computers were unable to understand it until they managed to calculate many plays in exact advance, because at first they only saw that this pawn could advance slowly, but they did not assume its potential conversion into a queen.

Computer science has completely revolutionized chess. Even amateur players manage databases with almost ten million games, played from the 16th century until today, perfectly classified. And millions of them play online: chess is the only sport that can be practiced on the Internet. In addition, they follow live the most important tournaments in the world from home, in pajamas and sneakers. And in a corner of your screen runs a module, capable of calculating millions of plays per second, which instantly tells you when the world champion is wrong.

But what would make Turing (1912-1954), who wrote the first chess program between 1948 and 1950, very happy is the translation of that knowledge into science. He committed suicide with cyanide because his homosexuality was a crime in that England; They gave him a choice between prison and chemical castration, for which he opted, with dire consequences on his health. His contribution to humanity was so great – he deciphered the secret code of the Nazis, which probably saved millions of deaths in World War II – that Prime Minister Gordon Brown apologized in a solemn statement on behalf of the Government in 2009, and Queen Elizabeth pardoned him of all kinds of guilt in 2013. In addition to that, if he now raised his head, he would also see that his bet on chess could not have been more successful.