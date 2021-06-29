SILICIUS is committed to education and scientific knowledge at the VII Tastet de Ciència

SILICIUS Real Estate, SOCIMI specialized in the management of long-term properties with stable income, has held an event at La Fira Center Comercial de Reus (Tarragona) to recognize the work of all the educational centers that participated in the VII Tastet of Science, concluded on May 31st. During the event, a € 50 gift card for purchases at La Fira and an award were given to all participants. The event, organized by the Baix Camp Pedagogical Resources Center, was attended by the Reus Councilor for Education, Daniel Recasens.

In the facilities of La Fira Center Comercial, SILICIUS has wanted to support this training and pedagogical project that has the collaboration of the Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona. The company thus continues with its commitment to the education of young people, in this case, with science as a lever for growth towards a sustainable future.

The initiative of The Fira Tastet de Ciència is one of the finalists in the mSchools Student Awards of the Mobile World Capital Barcelona 2021, in the Educational Services category, and they are awaiting the final result. The contest is part of the mSchools program and recognizes the work done by students and teachers during the school year.

The Fira Center Comercial has been the main collaborator of the Tastet de Ciència since 2016. Since then it has hosted the fair every year, except in 2020, when the project was suspended due to the restrictions imposed as a result of Covid-19.

Previously, SILICIUS has also carried out actions to support the youngest in the field of sport, where perseverance, dedication and teamwork are key values. Last April a collaboration agreement was closed with four rugby clubs located in the Community of Madrid and in Castilla y León, with the aim of supporting the continuity and growth of this sport, as well as the training work carried out by the clubs in their lower categories.