As protests against racism take to the streets in the United States, companies have used the opportunity to spread messages, and the music industry is no different. Spotify, for example, announced an action for this Tuesday, 2: in each playlist eight minutes and 42 seconds of silence will be played (the time that George Floyd was choked to death), the playlist Black Lives Matter it was updated, several other images in the application were exchanged to highlight the movement and the company announced that it will donate the same amount that its employees donate to anti-racism institutions.

The company, however, received a lot of criticism for, in the opinion of artists and analysts, for not distributing the money adequately among industry producers, musicians and composers, as well as for not making significant financial donations.

In a post on the official website, Spotify said it encouraged its employees around the world to take the call “Black Out Tuesday” to reflect and educate yourself on the subject. “We share tools to be an ally of the black community, and Spotifiers will have access to trained mental health professionals. In addition, Spotify will double the financial donations made by employees to organizations focused on fighting racism; injustice; inequality; and promoting significant changes, “says the post.

Artists like the singer Kehlani and electronics producer BATHS used social media to charge the company for better distribution of the money. “Open your bag, Spotify,” says one of the most retweeted posts.

“Launch day is Friday, Tuesdays are no big deal (for companies),” said Kehlani. “No release should come out all week, maybe in the month. And if it does, these companies need to promise to hand over all the money they make to black artists.”

The producer Jack Antonoff, partner of Taylor Swift and other artists, joked: “How much money is being donated by record labels, publishers, streaming services and other corners of the music industry (this Tuesday)? I can’t find the information.”

In Brazil, Spotify also painted the cover of its playlists in black and added the description #VidasNegrasImportam to all of them.

American music critics and journalists also questioned the action. “Are you kidding?” Asked Vulture writer Craig Jenkins. “Spotify has billions of dollars of revenue every year, (Daniel) Ek is a billionaire, ‘doubling’ employee donations and doing that sort of thing is very empty,” said one of Pitchfork’s editors, Jeremy D. Larson .

The Washington Post pop music critic Chris Richards compared Spotify’s response to Bandcamp, a streaming service linked to the independent music scene, which announced an annual $ 30,000 fund for organizations against racial injustice, as well as a commitment to direct all of the revenue for June 19, also annually, to the NAACP (National Association for the Progress of People of Color) legal defense fund.

Other criticisms involved the platform’s passivity in removing music from white supremacists, for example, as well as the little access provided to African and Caribbean countries.

Fans also used social media to praise the initiative, comparing the service to Apple Music. The Apple platform also interrupted part of its programming due to the movement.

In Spotify’s updated Black Lives Matter playlist, Nina Simone’s jazz songs to Lauryn Hill and Kendrick Lamar’s hip hop outline the artistic reaction to US police violence, reinforcing the message that what is happening now is none. novelty.

In Brazil, Emicida and Fantasma Laboratory postpone launches

Emicida and her label, Laboratório Fantasma, joined the movement “The Show Must Be Paused” (“the show must stop”), which calls attention to the murder of George Floyd and the other lives of black people taken by the police .

Some Laboratory Fantasma projects are being postponed, including the release of the song Sementes, by Emicida and Drik Barbosa, which would be released this Tuesday, 2, Movement 2, by AmarElo Prisma, an initiative by Emicida, and Rael’s new acoustic EP, entitled Capim-Cidreira (Infusion), previously scheduled for June 10. In a statement, Laboratorio Fantasma says: “All silence, in the face of injustice, is part of the violence”.

Listen to Spotify’s Black Lives Matter playlist:

