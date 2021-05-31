‘Silent Shadow’ promises to transform the super-luxury brand

‘Silent Shadow’ will be the name of the Rolls-Royce’s first electric car. During an interview, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of the British luxury brand, has confirmed that Rolls-Royce is working on its first electric vehicle. A project that at the moment does not have an arrival date or any characteristics have been confirmed but where they anticipate a great change.

The electric Rolls-Royce will arrive during this decade, according to the electrification plans of the BMW group. “It still remains a secret,” says the CEO of Rolls-Royce, but confirms some of the peculiarities that its future “silent shadow” will have.

A new batch of Rolls-Royce: silent and 100% electric

“Electrification fits perfectly with Rolls-RoyceIt’s powerful and it’s super quiet, “says Müller-Ötvös.” We’re not known for the roar of our engines or exhaust noises, and that’s a huge benefit, “he says.

For Rolls-Royce, electrification is a logical step as its customers seek comfort and silence, something that will remain in the future ‘Silent Shadow’.

In 2016, the brand presented its Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 concept, a prototype electric car that illustrates the cover of this article and anticipates some changes that the company has in mind and could be implemented in the future ‘Silent Shadow’.

The electric prototype’s features included a more modern look, 28-inch wheels, aesthetic inspiration in “modern designer furniture,” and a large OLED screen for the infotainment system. A vehicle designed by Giles Taylor, who is currently no longer working for the company.

As described by Autocar, in BMW’s Munich development center there is a prototype of the Rolls-Royce Phantom with batteries. A prototype that would serve as the basis for this electric future and that could share design and characteristics with the BMW iX.

