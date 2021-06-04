Silent potential killers? The unexpected problem with electric cars

Tesla vehicles in Colorado in May 2021. (AP / David Zalubowski)

Electric cars are here to stay: In an era of increased awareness of climate change, more and more vehicles of this type are circulating on our streets, but this new trend presents many challenges for drivers and pedestrians.

A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicated that approximately 3 million new electric cars were registered last year around the world, a record number and also an increase of 41% compared to 2019. The IEA expects that the number of electric cars, buses, vans and heavy trucks on the roads (this does not include electric two- and three-wheelers) reaches 145 million by 2030.

But modern societies have yet to implement regulations to adapt to this change.

In addition to having zero tailpipe emissions, electric vehicles are much quieter than those that run on diesel and gasoline. The good news is that they cause almost no noise pollution in urban areas, but they also represent a potential challenge for people, especially those with poor eyesight.

A challenge for many citizens

“For blind or partially sighted people, assessing traffic can be really difficult,” Zoe Courtney-Bodgener, a policy and campaign officer at the UK-based Royal National Institute for the Blind, told CNBC in a telephone interview.

“If you can’t always reliably use vision to detect those vehicles, then sound is even more important,” he continued. “And when the sound isn’t there, or it’s not loud enough to be able to detect those vehicles reliably, obviously that poses a hazard because … you can’t reliably know when a vehicle is approaching.”

Electric cars will reduce noise pollution, but their silence can be a problem for some pedestrians. Photo: Getty Images.

First measures in Europe

Europe has been faster than the United States in meeting this challenge. Starting July 1, all new electric and hybrid vehicles will be required to use an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, or AVAS, which activates and makes noise when a vehicle speed is less than 20 kilometers per hour (around 12 miles per hour). miles per hour) and when in reverse.

According to a statement from the UK government in 2019, the sound “can be temporarily turned off by the driver if deemed necessary”.

The EU regulation says that the noise produced by the AVAS “will be a continuous sound that provides information to pedestrians and other road users of a running vehicle”, and mimics that of regular cars.

Debate on how it works

The problem is, not all experts agree on the 12-mile-per-hour limit. Courtney-Bodgener, for example, finds that it should be increased to 20-30 miles per hour.

“We are not convinced that if … a vehicle is traveling at, say, 13 miles per hour, it would generate enough noise on its own to be reliably detected by sound,” he said.

It is a point of friction with the European Association for Electromobility, AVERE, which is concerned about environmental noise that affects citizens.

“The limit of 20 km / h is sufficient, since at this level other noise, in particular the resistance of the tires when rolling, takes over and is enough for pedestrians and cyclists to hear that electric and hybrid vehicles are approaching”, the Brussels-based organization said.

According to the European Environment Agency, more than 100 million people in Europe “are exposed to harmful levels of environmental noise pollution” and noise from road traffic is “a particular public health problem in many urban areas”.

The situation in the United States

Meanwhile, in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had planned to require that all hybrid and electric vehicles emit artificial noise by September 2020, although they will have to emit sounds up to a slightly faster speed of 30 km / h.

The pandemic has delayed these plans, and the Trump administration unsuccessfully sought to remove or modify the requirement.

Already some automakers have expressed some creativity around the sounds of electric vehicles, which are not required to mimic those of regular combustion. For example, Ford enlisted electronic musician Matthew Dear to mix the sounds of his Mach-E electric SUV into a song.

