Watch the covid-19 attack on the lungs in 3D 1:16

. – In hospitals around the world, doctors face disbelief as they watch covid-19 patients who should be comatose or “stiff” from hypoxia – lack of oxygen in body tissues – check their social media, talk with the nurses and hardly complain of having trouble breathing.

Some have nicknamed them “happy hypoxic,” a rather inappropriate name for what could be a long, slow recovery, or even worse.

The appropriate medical term is “silent hypoxia.” And it happens when people do not know that they lack oxygen and, therefore, when they go to the hospital they arrive in a worse state of health than they think.

These patients have generally experienced some symptoms of covid-19 2-7 days before going to the hospital, with complaints of sudden chest tightness or inability to breathe deeply, said Dr. Richard Levitan, who has been a physician. emergency for about 30 years.

Although he practices at Littleton Regional Healthcare in New Hampshire, Levitan recently spent nearly two weeks volunteering in the emergency room of a New York City hospital, near the epicenter of the city’s devastating outbreak.

There, he observed patients enter the emergency room with very low blood oxygen levels, up to 50%, which should have caused them to be inconsistent, even unconscious. Normal blood oxygen saturation ranges from 95% to 100%, and any level below 90% is considered abnormal.

The importance of artificial respirators for the covid-19 6:20

In addition, Levitan said, CT scans of these patients’ lungs revealed signs of pneumonia so severe that they must be in terrible pain as they seek to breathe.

“Their X-rays looked horrible, their oxygen was terrible, and yet they are wide awake, alert on a cell phone, and they all said they had been a little sick for days,” he said.

“And then only recently did they notice shortness of breath or fatigue or something else,” Levitan added. “That is what is so fascinating about this disease, and also so terrible.”

It is horrible because when a person realizes that they are having trouble breathing deeply and decides to seek help, they are already dangerously ill.

“Some may ultimately require an artificial respirator,” Levitan noted. “As carbon dioxide levels rise, fluid builds up in the alveoli and the lungs become stiff, leading to acute respiratory failure.”

How can this happen?

Doctors speculate that, for some people, covid-19 lung problems progress in a way that is not immediately apparent. As patients focus on fighting symptoms like fever and diarrhea, the body begins to fight oxygen starvation by speeding up breathing to compensate.

“Imagine you have a full glass of air, and now that rate is half full,” said critical care pulmonologist Dr. Cedric Rutland, spokesman for the American Lung Association.

“What will you do naturally? You’ll try to fill the glass twice as fast because you lost half, ”continued Rutland, who is also an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, Riverside.

Are coronavirus symptoms changing? 0:48

People may not be aware that their breathing rate is going faster and may not seek help, but blood oxygen levels continue to drop. Meanwhile, the body adjusts slowly to the reduction in oxygen, much the same as what happens when a person travels to a higher altitude than they are used to.

By the time these patients arrive at the hospital with impaired lungs and very low oxygen levels, “this has been going on for a while,” said Rutland. “So your body is somehow used to it,” he explained.

However, the damage has already occurred. Not only are the lungs severely devastated, but also a lack of oxygen may have compromised other organs in the body, such as the heart, kidneys, and brain.

A silent hypoxia that rapidly progresses to respiratory failure may explain why some young patients with covid-19, without any pre-existing health conditions, have died suddenly after experiencing no serious respiratory distress.

Trying to avoid artificial respirators

At the beginning of the crisis, doctors put artificial respirators on almost all patients who arrived with respiratory difficulties. Now, they are reserving the devices for the most seriously ill, realizing that other measures, such as supplemental oxygen and body position, may work just as well in some cases.

In 2012, Levitan was the co-author of a publication in which doctors treated 50 patients with supplemental oxygen instead of using artificial respirators, and also placed them on their side and stomach, positions that are often used to help open the lower lungs.

“We found that two out of three patients can avoid being connected to an artificial respirator during the first 24 hours by putting oxygen on them and doing these positioning maneuvers, such as placing them face down,” he said.

Why the USA Do you need artificial respirators? 1:47

Keeping patients without respirators is a great victory for everyone – doctors and patients. These devices are scarce and should be reserved for the sickest. But even if each hospital had a surplus of respirators, there are many reasons to try other methods first.

In addition to having a tube inserted through the nose into the stomach or surgically implanted into the windpipe by the throat, patients can have tubes implanted to feed and use the bathroom.

Breathing tubes are not pleasant. Many patients require multiple sedatives so that they are not expelled. Bacteria can easily grow and cause “respirator-associated pneumonia.” There is also an increased risk of blood clots.

Finally, people treated with respirators must be “weaned” from the device, a painful and terrifying experience during which some suffer. Once they manage to reduce their dependency, about a third of the patients who had respirators come out of the experience with anxiety, depression, or delirium, often called the “respirator brain.”

Early detection is key

Levitan recently wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in which he called for earlier diagnoses of covid-19 respiratory concerns, asking people with mild symptoms to wear pulse oximeters during their two-year quarantine. weeks to monitor your blood oxygen levels.

“A widespread pulse oximetry test to detect covid-19 pneumonia – whether people check themselves on home devices or go to clinics or doctor’s offices – could provide an early warning system for types of problems diseases associated with covid pneumonia, “wrote the doctor.

However, there are still doubts about the merits of using pulse oximeters at home to measure oxygen levels in the blood. First, some of the devices on the market may not be accurate. A 2016 study found that only two out of six popular oximeters met the precision criteria set by the International Organization for Standardization, an independent, international, non-governmental organization dedicated to setting global standards.

Additionally, improper use can affect readings. The device must be used correctly; hands should be at room temperature; And dark nail polish can affect results, as can holding your breath.

Rutland is encouraging patients who consult him via telemedicine to use oximeters to monitor their oxygen levels. He feels that the devices, while not perfect, provide doctors with a way to classify normal patients who cannot see in person during isolation.

“As long as someone has an oximeter at home and knows the person well enough, it can help them monitor this at home to start deciding whether or not they need to go to the hospital,” he said.

“I think pulse oximetry is incredibly valuable if we were to use it at the time the disease begins to gain strength, which is generally 5 to 10 days after someone first becomes infected,” Levitan noted.

“Then the other thing is to measure the inflammatory markers when we look at them in the hospital and use the variety of medications available to us to treat the inflammation. It is time to get ahead of this virus instead of chasing it, “he insisted.

.