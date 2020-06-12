There is very little left for the terrifying experience to begin from the new chapter of Dead by Daylight. An amazing proposal in which players will have great opportunities to manage one of the most outstanding enemies inside the world of Konami’s Silent Hill. Or even being able to survive this with one of the new survivors that will come with this chapter.

In order to give players a little more insight into the content that is coming, the Behavior Interactive team has published a new trailer focused on this release. In it we can know the unique characteristics of each of the new characters and how players can take advantage of it, whether they are on the side of the assassin or the survivor.

Dead by Daylight | Behavior Interactive

Of course, as indicated on the day of its premiere, Pyramid Head will be the character who will take the role of assassin. In this new trailer that you can find on the news, it is confirmed that he will have the Rites of Judgment power, which is that his knife will be able to break ground to create a barrier that, in case of touching the survivors, will reveal his position. In addition, he will have the Punishment of the Damned ability, allowing him to unleash a wave with his knife to damage survivors who are at a great distance, regardless of the obstacles involved.

Finally, the assassin will end the adventures of the survivors by sending them to the Cage of Redemption. But, in the event that the survivor has already been hooked twice and is in a state of agony, then he will use Final Judgment to execute him in the same place where he found him. An interesting proposal that we can enjoy from June 16 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.