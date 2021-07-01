Silent Hill in sight? Creators of ‘the Medium’ team up with Konami

Bloober Team, the studio responsible for The Medium, will join forces with Konami for future projects. This was confirmed by the team through a statement. The alliance, of course, has all the spotlight on it due to rumors about a new Silent Hill game. Remember that the franchise continues to belong to the Japanese distributor. On the other hand, Bloober Team has already demonstrated its capacity with the horror experiences in The Medium and The Blair Witch.

According to the study, the alliance with Konami entails its participation in the development of “select content.” However, it is important to specify that at no time do they refer to Silent Hill. So why all the fuss? According to VGC, which is usually a fairly reliable source in the video game industry, one of the projects that Bloober Team will work on is related to Silent Hill.

It should be remembered that the same source announced in February that Konami was interested in subcontracting to other studios to develop new Silent Hill titles. One of them was, precisely, Bloober Team. The most curious thing is that Akira Yamaoka, composer of the Silent Hill soundtrack, revealed “by mistake” that he was working on a project with Bloober “that fans have been waiting for.” Are more clues needed?

“It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that a company as renowned as Konami has decided cooperate strategically with Bloober Team means that we have also joined the world leaders of gaming and that we have become an equal partner for the main players in this market, “said Piotr Babieno, President of Bloober Team.

Konami, through its president of digital entertainment, also spoke on the agreement. “In the digital entertainment industry, significant changes in the business environment are expected in the future. We hope to combine the characteristics and strengths of the Bloober Team and our own to create high-quality content. “No, neither of the two executives gave clues about Silent Hill.

Now, this news does not necessarily make us forget the Blue Box case. Although we still don’t know if Abandoned is actually a Silent Hill game, the VGC report again mentions that apart from Bloober Team, a renowned Japanese studio is also involved in another franchise project. Obviously, the community is targeting Kojima Productions, the team led by Hideo Kojima.

