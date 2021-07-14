‘Silenced’, the latest crime novel by Karin Slaughter

MEXICO CITY. “When I write I want to show the amplification of the trauma that happens from an act of violence,” he tells Excelsior the American writer Karin Slaughter, who presents in Mexico Silenced, his most recent crime novel translated into Spanish, which tells the story of a murderer who makes rape and murder two weapons of war.

I want to show what this violence does to families, romantic partners, communities, detectives and medical examiners, that is, to all the people who are related to this series of attacks. I think it is important to write about this in the novels as much as possible ”, abounds the writer who awaits the adaptation of her novel Pieces of her (2018) to a Netflix series.

What does a serial killer of a society reflect? “The basis of a serial killer is psychopathy, they tend to be men driven by hatred. That is why I like to talk about it in my work, specifically about violence against women, because it is something that we tend not to see. (The murderer) feels a compulsion to kill women and he feels hatred towards women with different variations ”.

Is the crime novel also a form of protest or a reflection of reality? “Yes, it is a form of protest. Now we have the Me Too movement, which has arrived in Latin America, and what we have learned is that we cannot say that it is over ”.

You have to keep fighting because you are facing a society that has been structured around silencing women, minorities and people who live on the margins of society, and pretending that their hopes and dreams are not relevant, “he explains. the also author of Blindness and Cold Fear, who was awarded the International Thriller Writers Awards (2011).

So it is important to continue telling these stories, he points out. “For hundreds of years these stories have been told and domestic violence, harassment and misogyny have never stopped. None of this has stopped with silence, it only happens when women get up and talk about it. “

Has the hate in the 21st century? “Anger increases when people get angry and feel that their status is questioning and they tend to attack those who are marginalized. An example is Donald Trump, when he said that all Mexicans were rapists and murderers. He felt, as a white man, that he had a place in society and that he was being threatened and he went out to attack those people with less power ”.

How would you define the character of detective Will Trent, one of the protagonists of the plot? “He has always been in my mind as someone who questions himself and this novel provides a nice contrast to the personality of Jeffrey Tolliver. Will is not sure of himself and one of the things I gave him is insecurity, which stems from his dyslexia. He was always embarrassed about it because the teachers talk to him like he was a fool. “

In addition, he grew up in the US adoption system which is often a terrible way to grow up, we already know statistically that those who grow up in this situation can be arrested and stay in prison. Will was on the verge of becoming a criminal, but he chose to be a police officer, “says the author who has pursued the effect of literature on Flannery O’Connor since she was young.

On his writing, Slaughter assures that it is instinctive and cinematic and that his prose, despite containing an implacable edge with high doses of sadism, takes refuge in hope. She acknowledges that she is pleased that Netflix is ​​filming Pieces of her. “It is flattering and of course they have made decisions, because the series will be different from the book, as it is their own interpretation.”

However, when I write my books I do see them as a movie in my head. Maybe because I watched a lot of television and I feel and imagine those stories in the same way I did in school, when they punished me because I daydreamed, only now I earn money from it, ”he says. In the stories I write I find hope. That is what I cling to and I know that the crimes I write about happened to real people and that is close to my heart, “he concludes.

* In the following link you will find the latest news