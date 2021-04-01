Silence, sales leader for the third consecutive year in Spain and Europe

04/01/2021 at 1:35 PM CEST

Silence continues to be the leading brand in electric mobility at the European level. For the third consecutive year, the company closed 2020 with a 66% market share in the motorcycle market (L3E) in Spain and 40% in Europe *.

Despite the fact that the pandemic forced Silence to stop production for two months, its sales grew by 17.2% in 2020 to a total of 9,028 units, of which 7,916 were destined for the European market, out of a total of 9,400 units manufactured.

Silence closed the 2020 financial year with a turnover of 38 million euros.

The Silence S02 model led the global motorcycle market in Spain for some months of 2020, finishing in 5th position for two-wheelers ahead of combustion models. The company also led the market for individuals. The Silence S01, which appeared just a year ago, has become the best-selling electric motorcycle in Spain.

The Silence network has grown significantly during 2020. The Barcelona company has a presence in more than 30 countries and 76 points of sale at the moment.

Silence’s removable battery, key to market leadership

The patented “trolley type & rdquor; Silence makes it easy to transport the battery and can be charged comfortably, for example, at the user’s own home with a simple household plug.

These are some of the advantages that the Silence system provides:

Reduce recharging time to the few minutes that the replacement process lasts Reduce the cost of vehicles (vehicles can be purchased without the battery, paying only for its use) Creation of automatic recharging infrastructures. Battery exchangers.

* Data for Europe are provisional, pending final closure. Including mopeds (L1E), Silence’s market shares are 31.8% in Spain and 9.8% in Europe.